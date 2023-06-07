If Trump Is Indicted in the Classified Doc Probe, We Know the Location...
Tipsheet

Move Over Ladies, Miss California Is A Man This Year

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 07, 2023 5:45 PM

If you haven’t heard, men can do anything women can do. That includes competing against females on their sports teams, giving birth, wearing dresses and sports bras, and now they can be deemed beauty queens. 

Monroe Lace, a man who identifies as a woman, will compete in the 2023 Miss California pageant— going up against biological women who have spent years training and participating in the pageants to qualify for the big league. 

In March, the “beauty queen” won the Miss San Francisco pageant, the first transgender man to be crowned in the competition’s 99-year history.

The 25-year-old said he feels responsible for being a role model for young children. 

“Every time I put on the sash, the weight of it reminds me of the weight of my job; of the responsibility I have to make a difference for young children,” Lace said, adding that he has been “dreaming” about taking the crown away from actual women in pageants since he was 12 years old. 

Lace visits elementary schools as “pageants try to evolve from their sexist, swimsuit-competition past.”

In a video shown by the local CBS affiliate, the transgender man can be seen reading “Sparkle Boy” to a 4th-grade class, a picture book about a young boy who wants to wear women’s clothing. 

In less than two decades, the Left has pushed for transgenderism to be normalized. It has gone from being a niche to signifying a powerful mainstream political ideology that you risk being burned at the stake if someone refuses to accept. 

Liberal-leaning states make it acceptable for children to think they are a different gender from what they were born before their brains are fully formed. Instead, they knowingly push gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones onto minors who usually wouldn’t even question their gender. 

Nowadays, men think it is more than their right to participate against women and dominate them despite having double the weight and muscle on them. 

However, Lace will never be able to compete for the Miss America title after a federal court ruled that Miss USA, whose winner competes for the Miss Universe title and is a separate organization from Miss America, could keep its “natural born female” policy under the First Amendment’s Free Speech clause.

TRANSGENDER

