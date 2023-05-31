GOP Rep. Calls On Wray To Be Put In “the Brig” If He Steps Foot On Capitol Hill

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-PA) calls for the FBI to be held accountable for abusing its power under the Biden Administration.

Perry expressed frustration after FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to provide a subpoenaed informant file to Congress that allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national— despite the FBI claiming it remains committed to cooperating with Congress.

Perry said that Wray should be put in the "brig" if he dares to step foot on Capitol Hill— which according to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a jail exists in the basement of the Capitol Hill Building to hold those who defy congressional subpoenas.

"We can't press charges. But we certainly can refer charges," Perry told Just the News. "And if he shows up on Capitol Hill, if he shows up in the House chamber, he can certainly end up in the brig here."

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is attempting to hold Wray in contempt of Congress.

"We just cannot have this defiance," Perry continued. "Either he needs to comply, or there need to be severe consequences – the most extreme competent consequences that the legislative body can provide for."

Last week, the FBI told reporters that they are refusing to release the requested documents because it contains confidential information that "could potentially jeopardize investigations and put lives at risk."

The document in which Wray refuses to hand over what brought to Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley's (R-Iowa) attention after a whistleblower alleged that the FBI and the Justice Department are in possession of highly beneficial information that would reveal "a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose."

Comer said that he hopes to change Wray's attitude after their meeting but promises to give Americans a government they can trust regardless. However, after holding a call with Wray, Comer confirmed the "existence of the FD-1023 form alleging then-VP Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national."