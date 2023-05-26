Leftist DA Gascon Is Accused of Retaliating Against Employees Who Don't Share His Woke Ideologies

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has a staggering 10,000 backlog of cases as the Democrat-run city reinstates no-cash bail.

The "authoritarian" and "toxic" DA's woke policies reportedly have led to multiple prosecutors quitting as thousands of cases pile up on his desk.

Currently, there are over 130 positions available at Gascon's office.

Whistleblowers told the New York Post that Gascon's generous plea deals allow criminals to be released without serving little to no time. As a result, sometimes, crimes are not being prosecuted at all.

A former deputy DA lashed out against Gascon's policies, saying he has "never had victims' families actually hate us until I came into this office."

"We are hated by all the victims because of lack of prosecution and low sentences because of his policies," he said. "Gascón is so focused on justice for black and brown defendants, but the victims and their families are also black and brown. Where is the justice for them? We are making them victims of the criminal justice system yet again."

Former staff members of the liberal DA said that his policies have resulted in the public losing trust in the city's law enforcement.

Vice president of the LA County Association of Deputy District Attorney, Eric Siddall, said that Gascon is hostile toward his staff and often retaliates against employees who don't share his ideology.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles is set to reimplement a "no cash bail" policy, with a Superior Court judge claiming that keeping people locked up because they can't afford bail is a constitutional violation.

LA county deputy DA John McKinney said that LAPD would no longer detain criminals over theft, drug use, vandalism, batteries, and other non-violent crimes as the no-cash bail sets in. It also means that if someone gets arrested for such crimes, they would be immediately released without paying bail before arraignment.

Gascon's term ends in 2024. When he first took office in 2020, he said he would bar prosecutors from asking for cash bail for most crimes. However, prosecutors sued him for ignoring state sentencing guidelines, which they won.