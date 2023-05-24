Ron DeSantis Officially Files Paperwork for 2024 Presidential Run

After months of speculation, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) officially filed paperwork to run for president in 2024 as the country awaits his formal announcement.

The Florida superstar plans to jump into the presidential race, taking on former President Trump for the GOP nominee. He is set to personally announce his run during a Twitter Spaces conversation with Elon Musk at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The governor rose to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic, where he fought against the radical Left’s authoritarian regime of locking Americans in their house and making them take the vaccine to be a functioning society member.

He has also hit back at Democrats who have aimed to attack the purity of children by forcing sexual, mature content on them through books, television shows, and events featuring drag queens.

This week, America got a first look into DeSantis’s 2024 campaign with his wife, Casey DeSantis, posting a video clip of the governor pulling back a curtain revealing a massive American flag as he prepared to address a crowd of supporters.

“They call it faith because, in the face of darkness, you can see that brighter future. A faith that our best days lay ahead of us. But is it worth the fight? Do I have the courage? Is it worth the sacrifice? America has been worth it every single time,” a narrator says in the clip.

America is worth the fight... Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/lWNQ3DIXgp — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) May 23, 2023

Although he has been seemingly silent on the topic, DeSantis will be Trump’s primary rival in the 2024 race.

Despite polls indicating Trump is the lead Republican nominee for the White House, many Americans say that the country is desperately in need of fresh blood that can change the downhill trajectory the U.S. is currently heading towards.