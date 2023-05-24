Megyn Kelly Reveals Her Concerns For A Trump, Biden 2024 Matchup As DeSantis Joins the Race

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly warned about a possible Trump and Biden 2024 matchup, insinuating that "they could both die" as they fight for a second term in the White House.

Kelly expressed her concern over both candidates' ages, which could potentially leave the U.S. without a president.

Trump, who is currently 76 and would be 82, and Biden, who is now 80 and would be 86 years old by the end of a second term, poses several risks as the two gear up to the campaign.

Kelly discussed the issue on her podcast after questioning whether Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who has also jumped into the race, has any real chance of taking the Republican nominee.

"You know what's crazy is if it winds up being Trump, Biden in the contest, forgive me, but they could both die. Like, they're old enough that one might not make it to the actual election day, never mind through a first term or, in Biden's case, a second. I mean, this is something we actually have to factor in when you have presidential candidates who are around 80 years old," Kelley said.

Biden's age has been at the forefront of concerns among both parties as he is often caught falling over his feet and struggling to get through public speeches.

Last month, it was reported that the president's 30-hour work week involves much of nothing before he jets off to his hometown in Delaware for an even more relaxing weekend.

White House aides reportedly said it is tough to schedule "public or private events" with Biden at certain times — mostly weekends, mornings, and evenings. Most of his public events happen between 10 am and 4 pm.

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted that Biden "does nothing at 9 am."

On the contrary, despite Trump's age, many argue he is mentally fit compared to Biden to take another four years in D.C.

He often touted his "good memory" and said he aced the cognitive test he took in 2020.

"If you're in the office of the presidency, we have to be sharp," Mr. Trump said, adding he asked then-White House doctor Ronny Jackson for the exam. "It was 30 or 35 questions. The first questions are very easy; the last questions are much more difficult."

According to a new NPR/PBS News Hour/ Marist poll, more than 6 in 10 respondents say Biden's mental fitness is a top concern. Meanwhile, 51 percent also said Trump's mental fitness is a genuine concern, compared to 43 percent who said it was not.

This comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) launched his 2024 campaign, bringing fresh blood to the race. Many say the 44-year-old candidate can bring new ideas and appeal to a younger generation as the country struggles to rebound due to Biden's radical agenda.