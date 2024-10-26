Mel Gibson Says It's Not Shocking Who He's Voting for Since Kamala Has...
Tipsheet

Here's What a Shark Tank Host Said About Kamala That Caused a Total Meltdown on CNN

Matt Vespa
October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As he says on Shark Tank, ‘All roads lead to Mr. Wonderful.’ Still, the liberals on this panel didn’t find Kevin O’Leary, a Canadian businessman and sometimes political commentator, all that charming when discussing Kamala Harris’ usurpation of Joe Biden on the 2024 Democratic ticket. Top Democrats and donors led a coup against Joe Biden after he got rolled by Donald Trump in CNN’s June debate. They don’t even try to hide it. Even New York Times columnists, like Maureen Dowd, knew what happened here

For a party that’s laughably tried to play the role of defender of democracy, they don’t want to talk about Kamala’s undemocratic means of taking Joe’s spot. It’s something O’Leary brought up, which triggered this CNN panel. You can see host Abby Phillip seething, with The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell wondering if voters care about the intricacies of a primary. I think they do, and this mentality that only the pundit and educated classes ‘get it’ is precisely why Donald Trump remains a force in American politics. It’s a way for voters to give the middle finger to these people. 

People don’t care about how the primary process works—isn’t that part of democracy, kids? Again, Democrats got wrecked by their own self-righteousness, brutally exposing that they care about our institution when it’s convenient for them. 

O’Leary said he was amazed how the Democrats have tried to circumvent the process with Kamala, which induced total chaos:

Phillip’s ‘you’re a Canadian’ line is rich, too, as if O’Leary doesn’t know anything about the voting process here. Of course, he does. Mr. Wonderful shrugged off the liberal hysterics, saying that he has no skin in the game here, so who cares regarding the swipe at his heritage?

