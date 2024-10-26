Here's What a Shark Tank Host Said About Kamala That Caused a Total...
Israel Offers Grim Warning to Iran After Launching Strikes

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 26, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Israel is offering a grim warning to Iran after the Jewish state launched aerial strikes early Saturday, announcing that it is going on the “offense” against some of the world’s most vile terrorists. 

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, vowed to renew its attacks against Iran if they pursue retaliatory strikes in the ongoing war. 

“If the regime in Iran were to make the mistake of beginning a new round of escalation - we will be obligated to respond, Hagari said. “Our message is clear: All those who threaten the State of Israel and seek to drag the region into a wider escalation — will pay a heavy price." 

Hagari warned the terrorist-backed country that Israel could act in a way they have never seen, warning that the Jewish state would go to the ends of the Earth to protect its country. 

“We demonstrated today that we have both the capability and the resolve to act decisively — and we are prepared — on offense and defense — to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel,” he continued. 

Following the strikes, Israel eased a few safety guidelines for residents across the northern part of the country, suggesting it does not anticipate further escalation. 

Israel classified Saturday as "Days of Repentance" after Iran launched more than 200 ballistic missiles on October 1. 

President Joe Biden said he hopes the Israeli attacks against Iran are “the end,” confirming that the Holy Land gave him a heads-up before it launched strikes. 

Here’s the Highlights of Joe Rogan’s Three-Hour Interview With Trump Sarah Arnold
“I was on with the intelligence community for the last half hour. It looks like they didn’t hit anything other than military targets. I hope that this is the end,” Biden told reporters.

Iranian expert Lisa Daftari said that Israel used the least aggressive way to respond to Iran’s ongoing attacks by conducting “precise strikes on military targets.” She questioned whether this was because the Biden Administration pressured Israel to use a more restrained response against the terrorist country. 

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin doubled down on the United State’s commitment to supporting Israel. 

