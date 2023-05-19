What the Durham Report Teaches Us About Election Denial
'Unacceptable': Oversight Chairman Slams FBI for Stonewalling Biden Bribery Probe
Portland Liberals Couldn't Stomach This Tax Hike Proposal
Is the Biden Admin Failing to Remove Illegal Aliens on Terror Watch Lists?
Wait, That's How Many Clinton Probes the FBI Quashed Ahead of the 2016...
Zelenskyy Presented a 'Blasphemous' Gift to Pope Francis at Meeting
That's the Power of Love
Stories of GOP in Disarray Over Tuberville's Holding Up of DoD Nominees Continues...
University System May Allow Illegal Immigrant Students to Work on Campus
Dem-Backed Bill Would Create Federal Agency to Police Americans for 'Misinformation' and '...
Trump PAC Caught Peddling More Debunked Talking Points in Ron 'DeSalesTax' Ad
House Republican Negotiator: We've 'Pressed Pause' on Debt Ceiling Talks
Haley Welcomes DeSantis to the 2024 Race: 'We've Been Waiting'
How Far Will Joe Manchin Go Against the Biden Administration? And Will It...
Tipsheet

Target Goes Woke, Selling 'Tuck Friendly' Bathing Suits and Pride-Themed Kid's Items

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 19, 2023 6:45 PM

Target is the latest company to go woke and bow down to the extreme Leftists targeting innocent children with their radical agenda. 

The popular store faces harsh criticism for selling women's bathing suits with a section to "tuck" private parts in for its new Pride collection, which includes clothes for babies and children with trans-friendly slogans. 

The bathing suit, created in partnership with Humankind, is designed to help biological men "tuck" their genitals away to appear more feminine. The swimsuits also include "extra crotch" coverage.

The collection is conveniently placed at the front of the store just as shoppers enter the women's and kid's clothing section.

Target is also selling other Pride-themed items for kids, such as a book called "Twas the Night Before Pride" and rainbow-themed clothing, including lime green adult romper suits with the word "gay" printed on the back; a "Live Laugh Lesbian" t-shirt; and a mug emblazoned with the words "Gender Fluid." 

Another shirt from the collection says, "Trans people will always exist" and "Super Queer." The collection also has a "family" section with matching pride items for family members-- including pride-themed baby bibs.

Critics of the company say Target deserves the same treatment that Bud Light received after partnering with transgender influence Dylan Mulvaney, arguing they are "indoctrinating and grooming" children. 

Recommended

Wait, That's How Many Clinton Probes the FBI Quashed Ahead of the 2016 Election? Matt Vespa

In 2016, Target spent $20 million to add private, gender-neutral bathrooms to each of its stores, and in 2015, the store announced it was ending its policy of dividing certain products, like toys, by gender. 


Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, That's How Many Clinton Probes the FBI Quashed Ahead of the 2016 Election? Matt Vespa
Anheuser-Busch Now Has Another Problem to Deal With Leah Barkoukis
'Unacceptable': Oversight Chairman Slams FBI for Stonewalling Biden Bribery Probe Spencer Brown
Portland Liberals Couldn't Stomach This Tax Hike Proposal Matt Vespa
Witness to Jordan Neely’s Chokehold Death Tells Her Side of the Story Madeline Leesman
Not a Terrorist? The Biden Team Killed the Wrong Person Again Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Wait, That's How Many Clinton Probes the FBI Quashed Ahead of the 2016 Election? Matt Vespa