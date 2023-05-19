Target Goes Woke, Selling 'Tuck Friendly' Bathing Suits and Pride-Themed Kid's Items

Target is the latest company to go woke and bow down to the extreme Leftists targeting innocent children with their radical agenda.

The popular store faces harsh criticism for selling women's bathing suits with a section to "tuck" private parts in for its new Pride collection, which includes clothes for babies and children with trans-friendly slogans.

The bathing suit, created in partnership with Humankind, is designed to help biological men "tuck" their genitals away to appear more feminine. The swimsuits also include "extra crotch" coverage.

The collection is conveniently placed at the front of the store just as shoppers enter the women's and kid's clothing section.

Target is also selling other Pride-themed items for kids, such as a book called "Twas the Night Before Pride" and rainbow-themed clothing, including lime green adult romper suits with the word "gay" printed on the back; a "Live Laugh Lesbian" t-shirt; and a mug emblazoned with the words "Gender Fluid."

Another shirt from the collection says, "Trans people will always exist" and "Super Queer." The collection also has a "family" section with matching pride items for family members-- including pride-themed baby bibs.

Critics of the company say Target deserves the same treatment that Bud Light received after partnering with transgender influence Dylan Mulvaney, arguing they are "indoctrinating and grooming" children.

In 2016, Target spent $20 million to add private, gender-neutral bathrooms to each of its stores, and in 2015, the store announced it was ending its policy of dividing certain products, like toys, by gender.

Tuck friendly??? Wtf target pic.twitter.com/harrkbkCSW — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) May 16, 2023

Target has new Pride collection. What this corporation is doing is far worse than anything Bud Light did. They are targeting children and selling chest binders and "tuck-friendly" bathing suits for children. pic.twitter.com/1koW3N6mkZ — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 16, 2023



