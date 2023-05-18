Biden Faces a Serious Dilemma After Landing in Japan

Welcome to President Joe Biden's 3,546th episode of struggling to do the bare minimum, forcing Americans to question his physical and mental capabilities again.

On today's special, the 80-year-old president struggled to open an umbrella as rain down poured on him.

For nearly a minute, Biden faced the most significant dilemma on his schedule for the day after touching down in Japan.

It took Biden almost a minute to figure out how to open his umbrella after landing in Japan in a torrential downpour pic.twitter.com/n1s2KJH9pZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 18, 2023

Twitter users mocked Biden, questioning how he could run the U.S. but not figure out how to open an umbrella.

Anybody wanna bet he probably thinks he’s in China. — Go Bucks!!!! (@OhioStatefan88) May 18, 2023

More like it took him that long to figure out he was getting wet. Other people put umbrellas over him before he tried again to open his umbrella. — RandomGuyOnTw1tter (@PaulConfer) May 18, 2023

He can open our border but not an umbrella....🤣 — Rattlesnake Slim II🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@Jeffrey59621965) May 18, 2023

Biden arrived in Hiroshima on Thursday with his granddaughter, Maisy, to meet with G7 leaders as the U.S. debt ceiling crisis imposes on the global summit.

And if you can believe it, the president slipped up again while greeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida— referring to him as Japan's "president."

He ignored reporters who asked him whether he could guarantee that the U.S. wouldn't default on its debts. Biden was also praised for "supporting" Ukraine as they "defend" themselves from Russia and its "brutal aggression."

Critics slammed Biden for canceling his visit to Papua New Guinea, where he would have been the first U.S. president to visit officially. His no-show is seen as a foreign policy setback for Biden, who has significantly focused on the Pacific region as Washington competes with Beijing for influence.

Richard Maude of the Asia Society Policy Institute said that showing up is half the battle, adding that China always turns up, so the "optics aren't great."