A House Dem Embarrassed Herself Trying to Attack an FBI Whistleblower's Twitter Activity
We've Learned More About Dianne Feinstein's Health And It's Not Good
'I Will Name Names': Congresswoman Calls Out 'Corrupt' Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland
States Answer Texas' Call for National Guardsmen to Be Deployed to the Border
Hits on DeSantis Make Him Look Great, Taylor’s Twitter Access Exposed, and Darcy...
Here's Who Got an Exemption to California City's Gas Stove Ban
FBI Shows Up at Childhood Home of Pro-Life Activist to Intimidate and Scare...
Iowa Voters Change Tune on Trump After DeSantis Appearance
Non-Binary Ex-Biden Official Arrested Again As 'Fugitive From Justice'
Major Drugstore Chain to Pay San Francisco Hundreds of Millions in Opioid Lawsuit...
Illegal Aliens Moved Out of NYC Elementary Schools After Parent-Led Protests
McCarthy's Favorability Rating Is Going Up, As Americans Support Debt Ceiling Plan Provisi...
Here's What an Ohio School District Is Telling Teachers to Do About ‘Unsupportive’...
Mahmoud Abbas’ Foolishness on Center Stage at the UN
Tipsheet

Biden Faces a Serious Dilemma After Landing in Japan

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 18, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Welcome to President Joe Biden's 3,546th episode of struggling to do the bare minimum, forcing Americans to question his physical and mental capabilities again. 

On today's special, the 80-year-old president struggled to open an umbrella as rain down poured on him. 

For nearly a minute, Biden faced the most significant dilemma on his schedule for the day after touching down in Japan. 

Twitter users mocked Biden, questioning how he could run the U.S. but not figure out how to open an umbrella. 

Biden arrived in Hiroshima on Thursday with his granddaughter, Maisy, to meet with G7 leaders as the U.S. debt ceiling crisis imposes on the global summit. 

Recommended

Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich

And if you can believe it, the president slipped up again while greeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida— referring to him as Japan's "president."

He ignored reporters who asked him whether he could guarantee that the U.S. wouldn't default on its debts. Biden was also praised for "supporting" Ukraine as they "defend" themselves from Russia and its "brutal aggression." 

Critics slammed Biden for canceling his visit to Papua New Guinea, where he would have been the first U.S. president to visit officially. His no-show is seen as a foreign policy setback for Biden, who has significantly focused on the Pacific region as Washington competes with Beijing for influence.

Richard Maude of the Asia Society Policy Institute said that showing up is half the battle, adding that China always turns up, so the "optics aren't great."

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich
A House Dem Embarrassed Herself Trying to Attack an FBI Whistleblower's Twitter Activity Matt Vespa
We've Learned More About Dianne Feinstein's Health And It's Not Good Matt Vespa
Iowa Voters Change Tune on Trump After DeSantis Appearance Sarah Arnold
'I Will Name Names': Congresswoman Calls Out 'Corrupt' Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland Spencer Brown
FBI Shows Up at Childhood Home of Pro-Life Activist to Intimidate and Scare Anti-Abortionists Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Is Adam Schiff About to Be Expelled From Congress? Katie Pavlich