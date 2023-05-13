Where Is Biden's Border Czar? She's Attending a Dem-Filled Soiree As Chaos Erupts At Border

Instead of doing her job as the border czar, Vice President Kamala Harris headed off to a Democrat-filled soiree as Title 42 expired, causing chaos at the southern border.

On Friday, Harris kicked off the expiration of the Trump-era policy by attending a spring soiree hosted by the Democrat National Committee (DNC) in Atlanta, which is the start of the Biden Administration’s push to raise money for their 2024 campaign.

As thousands of illegal migrants storm the border, wreaking havoc as the U.S. sees a historic surge at the cost of President Joe Biden’s lax open border policies, Harris had herself an evening filled with booze and swanky appetizers.

Harris’s absence at the border caused Republicans to ignite their past criticism of the vice president’s job at securing the border, which she has done little to nothing to stop the flow of illegal immigration.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) tweeted, “Title 42 ended last night at midnight. Since then, absolute chaos has erupted at the southern border, yet Joe Biden and Border Czar Kamala Harris are nowhere to be found.”

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla) also demanded to know where Harris was, as nearly 400,000 migrants are expected to storm the border monthly.

“Where is the border czar? The border is completely out of control,” Waltz said while speaking to Fox News. “Nothing, silence… from [Harris].”

The New York Post noted that Harris’s office had not mentioned any upcoming plans for the vice president to visit or even address the border in the coming days.

The White House defended Harris’s absence saying that she and the president are working on getting to the root cause of illegal migration. However, the vice president is nowhere to be found, nor is Biden doing anything to stop the mass flow into the U.S.

Instead, the Biden Administration has rolled out the red carpet and given out welcome packages equipped with smartphones for migrants entering the country.

Harris has failed to do her job as border czar since day one. For nearly two years, she has declined to visit or mention the ongoing border crisis almost at all. The Biden Administration has insisted they are making progress, but as of Friday, the southern border is experiencing a historic surge causing damning effects on the U.S.