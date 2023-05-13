Biden Admin Appeals Judge’s Decision Blocking Biden From Releasing Migrants Without Court Dates

The Biden Administration announced its plans to appeal a federal judge's order in which he blocked immigration authorities from releasing apprehended migrants without court dates.

According to court documents, Justice Department attorneys asked the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Florida for an emergency stay on Judge T. Kent Wetherell II's two-week restraining order on the Biden Administration policy, in which they say is necessary as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities are experiencing a historic surge of illegal migration as Title 42 expires.

On Thursday, Wetherell blocked the Biden White House’s "parole with conditions" policy in response to a lawsuit filed by Florida.

Following Wetherell’s decision, the Biden Administration claimed it was an act of “sabotage.”

“So let me just say on the ruling that you just laid out to me. So, look, the way we see that it's sabotage, it's pure and simple," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the White House press briefing. "That's how that reads to us."

The release policy noted in a Border Patrol memo stated that illegal migrants could be allowed into the country on parole — a process usually used for "urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit" — if CBP faces overcrowding. The memo says that the practice "parole with conditions" as migrants must make an appointment with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or request a Notice to Appear by mail.

As Title 42 ends, the southern border is expected to see at least 400,000 migrants try to enter the U.S. monthly. President Joe Biden admitted earlier this week that the crisis at the border would be “chaos” for a while. However, it has been in complete despair for two years since he took office.