Elon Musk Steps Down As Twitter CEO, Will Announce New Boss In 6 Weeks

Twitter CEO Elon Musk unexpectedly announced he is stepping down from running the social media platform, adding that he will move to a product and technical role.

Via a tweet, Musk said that the new CEO, an unidentified woman, will take over the role in about six weeks.

“Excited to announce that I have a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~ six weeks!” Musk tweeted. “My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

The Tesla founder bought Twitter last October for $44 billion, making an impeding mark on the company. Within weeks of acquiring the role, Musk fired Twitter’s top executives and laid off hundreds of employees.

Musk has abided by his promise to step down from his role as CEO after posting a poll in December asking his followers if that is what they want. More than 57% voted “yes.” He said that he would quit as soon as he found “foolish enough to take the job.”

As the company’s boss, Musk reversed several bans on people who lost their accounts, such as former President Trump.

Muck's recent decision to make users pay for verification has resulted in the loss of many users’ blue checkmarks, which had been a way for Twitter to make sure that users were who they said they were. It also caused a lot of criticism now that any one can buy a verified checkmark for their profile.

He also recently partnered with ousted former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who will host his 8 pm show on the social media platform.

