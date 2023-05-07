Biden Insists Hunter 'Has Done Nothing Wrong' Despite Mounting Evidence Against His Son

Although the White House refused to comment on the criminal charges being made against Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden insisted that his son "has done nothing wrong" ahead of a possible indictment.

During an interview on MSNBC, Biden defended his son's alleged tax- and gun-related violations as federal prosecutors are close to deciding whether to indict Hunter Biden following a four-year-long investigation.

"My son has done nothing wrong," Biden said. "I trust him. I have faith in him, and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."

Joe Biden on the allegations of corruption against his deadbeat son, Hunter: "My son's done nothing wrong. I trust him, I have faith in him, and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him." pic.twitter.com/zWh4kwY4K0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2023

Politico reported that the White House is preparing for a political fallout should the president's son be indicted, arguing that Republicans will attack them whether Hunter is found guilty.

"Democrats and senior West Wing aides are downplaying the potential impact, arguing Hunter Biden was a factor in the 2020 election and voters elected his father anyway. They point out the president's top rival, Donald Trump, was just indicted himself," the report read.

However, Politico pointed out that Biden Administration officials are still worried about its impact on the 2024 election, during which the president just announced his re-election campaign.

The report tried to make the reader feel sorry for Biden, saying that the investigation against his son has taken a toll on him, defending the president's choice of not speaking about it, saying that it is only a matter of time before Biden can "compartmentalize personal anger with the attacks on Hunter."

Hunter Biden has been under investigation since 2018 with U.S. Attorney David Weiss, appointed by former President Trump, who led the case.

In 2020, Hunter Biden was the target of a grand jury investigation prompted by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

He is also being investigated for two misdemeanor tax filing charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a false statement charge over a gun purchase.

On top of that, the starving artist has been in a court battle with his baby mama over paying child-support payments to a little girl Biden refuses to acknowledge as a grandchild.