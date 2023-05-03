WH Pressed on Biden’s Refusal to Recognize Hunter’s Love Child

The Biden White House has repeatedly refused to acknowledge Hunter Biden's love child on more than one occasion— even after the president's son appeared in court to reduce his child support payments to 4-year-old Navy Joan Roberts.

"I wanted to ask about the trial going on in Arkansas with Hunter Biden and the child support," the Daily Mail's Emily Goodin said. "Are the president and first lady monitoring that, and how come they haven't acknowledged the seventh grandchild?"

In response, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre quickly dismissed the question saying, "I'm not gonna speak to that from here."

The reporter tried to get an explanation from Jean-Pierre, but the Biden staffer ignored her, calling for a different question.

Earlier this week, the artist/drug dealer/overseas businessman appeared in an Arkansas court to try and have his $20,000-a-month child support payments reduced.

President Joe Biden, who has prided himself on being a so-called family man and a devout Catholic, has snubbed his seventh grandchild consistently, even refusing to hang a Christmas stocking for her on the White House mantle.

Last week, Biden got schooled by a little girl after she asked him about his grandchildren.

"I have six grandchildren. And I'm crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke," Biden said, leaving Roberts out of the equation.

In addition to the child support payments, Hunter Biden is fighting against his baby mama's efforts to change their daughter's surname to Biden, claiming in a January court filing that it would deny her a "peaceful existence."

However, the mother, Lunden Roberts, argues that the name change would be a blessing for their child because the Biden family name is "now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."

Roberts' lawyers are also reportedly requesting evidence "on the value of Biden's art, his salary/employment for the past five years, estates/funds from foreign persons/domestic persons/family members, flight/hotel payments, the reason for a promissory note from top Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris, and documents on business done with a Chinese firm."