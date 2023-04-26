Biden Responds to Polling Showing He Shouldn't Run Again
Disney Sues DeSantis In Retaliation of the Governor's Efforts to Protect Florida From the Radical Left

April 26, 2023
Walt Disney World is retaliating against Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla) efforts to keep Florida woke-free from its radical indoctrination. 

According to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, the progressive corporation is suing DeSantis for "declaratory and injunctive relief," which can sometimes force a party to act in a certain way or prevent them from doing certain things. 

Disney alleges that the governor is promoting a "relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials."

The lawsuit claims DeSantis hurts Disney's economic business and violates "constitutional rights." 

Disney and DeSantis first clashed over the woke corporation's opposition to the governor's "Parental Rights In Education" bill, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill, which bans sexual orientation and gender identity talk in the classroom for young children. 

Disney has taken it upon itself to instill such sexually explicit material into the minds of minors by introducing transgender and gay characters in their films. The park has even hosted "Pride Nights" to so-call "celebrate" those who believe they are gender different from what they were born. 

In February, DeSantis signed legislation to end the woke corporation's power over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the 25,000 acres that Disney has owned and self-governed for years. The Florida governor said Disney's "unaccountable Corporate Kingdom" had "extraordinary special privileges," hence the reason to limit their power. 

"Disney has gotten away with special deals from the state of Florida for way too long. It took a look under the hood to see what Disney has become to understand their inappropriate influence truly," the governor said. 

DeSantis has also vowed to raise Disney's hotel taxes and institute tolls on the road surrounding the park's property. 

