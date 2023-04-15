The Liberal Media Will Probably Love How This Nashville Flower Shop Responded to...
Tipsheet

Disgrace: Biological Male Poses In Popular Brand's 'Made for Women, By Women' Lingerie Ad

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 15, 2023 11:00 AM
screenshot

A high-end, famous lingerie brand is patting itself on the back for selling its luxury clothing "for women, made by women" by featuring a biological male in their bra and panties.

Honey Birdette released a new advertisement to display its new "RUBY" 3-piece lingerie set, including a red bra, panties, and matching stockings. However, a male model shows off the lingerie set with the caption, "Red curtain moment! @jakedupree stars in the RUBY 3 piece set."

The caption also included a long post about its 360-degree decision to change its slogan to "a luxury brand for all." 

"Honey Birdette fosters an inclusive and diverse environment, and we will continue to use our voice to empower and support the LGBTQ+ community, women, and anyone who wants to feel fabulous in our lingerie," the post read. "While thoughtful and constructive discussions are important to push culture forward, hate speech and bullying will not be tolerated on our channels. Comments of this negative nature will be deleted, @jakedupree; you are so talented and have our full support!"

According to the model's social media page, DuPree uses the pronouns "they/them" and "non-binary" in his bio. He describes himself as an international burlesque performer, fitness host, instructor, and a "lingerie lover."

The brand's caption also criticized those who disapprove of Dupree showing off their lingerie, saying that although they appreciate constructive criticism, they feel today's culture is more progressive and inclusive and that this should be tolerated. 

"While thoughtful and constructive discussions are important to push culture forward, hate speech and bullying will not be tolerated on our channels. Comments of this negative nature will be deleted," the post said. 

This is one of many brands introducing this radical push to take over women. 

Last year, Victoria's Secret announced its first male brand ambassador to model the lingerie store's new "gender-neutral" clothing line. They also cast Emira D'Spain as its first Black transgender model to work with the company. 

Additionally, Sports Illustrated named LGBTQ activist Valentina Sampaio as its first "model" to be featured on the cover of its swimsuit edition. 

