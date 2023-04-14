Mike Pompeo Makes His Final Decision On a Potential 2024 Run

BREAKING: Anheuser-Busch CEO Speaks After Company Gets Crushed
Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 14, 2023 7:00 PM
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo decided whether to enter the race for the 2024 White House. 

On Friday, Pompeo announced that he would not run for president against former President Trump during an interview on "Special Report."

The Republican said that he and his wife pondered the decision for a few months but ultimately decided it was not the right time for their family. 

"I have made a decision," Pompeo said. "We have prayerfully concluded we are not going to join the race in 2024. While we care deeply about America and the issues I've been talking about for the past year and a half and frankly for decades matter an awful lot, this isn't our moment."

Pompeo was asked if his former boss, a top contender for the GOP nomination, had any weight on his decision, which he denied but took a few digs at him.

"I think Americans are thirsting for people making arguments, not just tweets. I think they're looking for someone who can clearly articulate their vision for what parents ought to be doing to help their kids be successful in schools and how we take back crime from our streets and cities," Pompeo said while speaking to Fox News. "I don't know if that will end up being President Trump that the American people choose or if that's who our party will choose to be its nominee. But I'm hopeful it will be those debates about real arguments, things that really matter."

However, he insisted that he still plans to support the Republican nominee no matter who it may be. 

In recent months, Pompeo had traveled to a series of early-voting states as his potential run was expected. But, in a statement, he didn't rule out the idea of never running, saying more opportunities would come about.

"There remain many more opportunities for which the timing might be more fitting as presidential leadership becomes even more necessary," Pompeo said. 

