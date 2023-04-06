CNN Forced to Admit Polls Aren't Looking Too Good for Biden

Recent polls aren’t looking too good for President Joe Biden, and the liberal media is being forced to admit it.

As Democrats are aiming to punish former President Trump and keep him out of the 2024 election in hopes of securing a second term for Biden, Americans are choosing not to participate in their game.

According to polling data, only 32 percent of Americans believe Biden should be re-elected in 2024, down from 37 percent in December.

CNN’s political director David Chalian said the numbers should be a wake-up call for Biden and Democrats to start having a backup plan.

“The numbers are beyond sobering for President Biden,” Chalian said. “Most of you have deep doubts about his performance and the direction of the country right now.”

However, Biden insists that polls are irrelevant, questioning if they are even accurate.

“Look, do you know any polling that’s accurate these days?” Biden asked back in February.

Biden’s team says that there is more than a year to go before ballots are cast, adding that polls predicting a "red wave" of Republicans before the midterms were wrong.

In addition, two-thirds of Americans believe Biden does not deserve a second term in the White House.

The poll found that the younger generation and self-identified liberals drive the decline in approval for the president.

Meanwhile, 54 percent of Democrats wish to see a different candidate on the 2024 ballot, down from 75 percent last summer.

More than half of Americans found Biden’s economy and immigration policies to be damaging to the country, including how he handles gun control.

67 percent thought the 80-year-old lacked “stamina and sharpness” in order to serve effectively in office.