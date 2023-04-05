Christians Point Out Scary Similarities to Trump and Holy Week Leading Up to Easter

Former President Donald Trump's arraignment drew comparisons from Christians to the Holy Week leading up to Easter.

Christians took note of the Passion of Jesus Christ events as Trump surrendered to authorities on Tuesday after being charged by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for allegedly paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet about their alleged affair during his 2016 presidential election campaign.

Conservative lawyer Joseph D. McBride took to Twitter last month to react to Trump's arrest. He compared Trump's politically motivated indictment to the death and resurrection of Jesus.

"President Trump will be arrested during Lent—a time of suffering and purification for the followers of Jesus Christ," McBride wrote on Twitter. "As Christ was crucified, and then rose again on the 3rd day, so too will [Donald Trump]. Violence is never the answer. Winning the election is. Vote for Trump!"

McBride also added that Jesus died on the cross for people like Trump, who have risked their lives to save the American people.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also pointed out similarities to Trump's indictment, comparing it to other notable figures who were arrested, saying the president was "joining some of the most incredible people in history [by] being arrested."

"Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison," Greene said on her way to protest Trump's arraignment on Tuesday. "Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered."

However, critics such as ex-Republican Adam Kinzinger decried the comparison, cheering for the arrest of Trump.

