Hey, Remember That Ohio Train Crash?
Karine Jean-Pierre Couldn't Keep a Straight Face While Claiming Biden 'Follows the Law'
Rachel Maddow's Reason Why MSNBC Did Not Air Trump's Speech Drips With Irony
Don Lemon’s Acidic Past, PolitiFact Discovers Authorized Protesters, and the Racism of Leg...
In Defense From 'State-Affiliated' Label, NPR Makes Claims That Do Not Hold Up
You're Being Played, Republicans!
DeSantis Hasn't Announced His Candidacy, But Just Nabbed Another Congressional Endorsement
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces 2024 Presidential Campaign Against Biden
CNN Admits Bragg’s Political Witch Hunt Against Trump Is Already Backfiring
Mitch McConnell Stays Silent on Trump Indictment
KJP Shrugs Off Categorizing Shooting That Targeted Christians as a Hate Crime
New Poll Shows If Florida Republicans Will Back DeSantis or Trump in 2024
NC Democratic Lawmaker Switches Parties, Handing Republicans Veto-Proof Supermajority
Stacey Abrams Has Found Another Job
Tipsheet

Christians Point Out Scary Similarities to Trump and Holy Week Leading Up to Easter

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 05, 2023 9:00 PM

Former President Donald Trump's arraignment drew comparisons from Christians to the Holy Week leading up to Easter. 

Christians took note of the Passion of Jesus Christ events as Trump surrendered to authorities on Tuesday after being charged by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for allegedly paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet about their alleged affair during his 2016 presidential election campaign. 

Conservative lawyer Joseph D. McBride took to Twitter last month to react to Trump's arrest. He compared Trump's politically motivated indictment to the death and resurrection of Jesus.

"President Trump will be arrested during Lent—a time of suffering and purification for the followers of Jesus Christ," McBride wrote on Twitter. "As Christ was crucified, and then rose again on the 3rd day, so too will [Donald Trump]. Violence is never the answer. Winning the election is. Vote for Trump!"

McBride also added that Jesus died on the cross for people like Trump, who have risked their lives to save the American people. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also pointed out similarities to Trump's indictment, comparing it to other notable figures who were arrested, saying the president was "joining some of the most incredible people in history [by] being arrested."

Recommended

You're Being Played, Republicans! Ann Coulter

"Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison," Greene said on her way to protest Trump's arraignment on Tuesday. "Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered." 

However, critics such as ex-Republican Adam Kinzinger decried the comparison, cheering for the arrest of Trump. 


Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You're Being Played, Republicans! Ann Coulter
Does Trump See the Trap the Left Is Setting? Matt Vespa
CNN Admits Bragg’s Political Witch Hunt Against Trump Is Already Backfiring Sarah Arnold
'Chicago Has Fallen': Conservatives React to Mayoral Election Results Leah Barkoukis
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces 2024 Presidential Campaign Against Biden Sarah Arnold
Libs Lose It After Twitter Slaps NPR With ‘State-Affiliated Media’ Label Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
You're Being Played, Republicans! Ann Coulter