CNN Panics That Trump's 'Mugshot' Would Make Him Even More Iconic and Popular

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 02, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Democrat’s plan of destroying former President Trump is backfiring, causing the liberal media to panic that Trump’s indictment could make him a stronger candidate in the 2024 election. 

CNN is urging the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to refrain from releasing Trump’s mugshot to the public, in fear it may make him more famous than he already is. 

Liberal guest David Axelrod said that Trump would turn his mugshot photo into iconic novelty items, boosting his chances of taking the crown away from Democrats in 2024. 

“One thing I want to say about how he [Trump] is handled on Tuesday if I were the DA, if I were to advise him, and I’m not a lawyer, I’m a political strategist, but I would give him every courtesy that I could. I would certainly not handcuff him. I think he would love that picture,” Axelrod said. “I would make very sure that that booking photo is not released. He would turn it into t-shirts and turn himself into Che Guevara there as an iconic image.” 

Axelrod claimed Tuesday’s reported surrender of Trump would turn him into a spectacle that will play out into the former president’s political strategy. 

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley also claimed that Trump’s mugshot would be a historical artifact as iconic as the wanted poster of Abraham Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth.

“Now we’re set up to see the biggest reality show that’s come to life … I can’t even think of an artifact except maybe ‘Wanted: John Wilkes Booth’ after the Lincoln assassination of a wanted poster or a mug shot that’s going to be circulating around the world in a kind of way this one of Donald Trump is,” Brinkley said during an appearance on CNN. 

He couldn’t believe that Trump, who has faced some of the most challenging situations a president can go through, including January 6 and the Russian Hoax, would have been enough to destroy him. However, Brinkley is shocked to see Trump still standing with millions of Americans supporting him.  


