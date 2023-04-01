Trump's Campaign Shares Plans For His Arraignment: He Will Be 'Back At It' Wednesday

Former President Donald Trump is facing at least one felony among the charges woke Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is bringing against him, according to the Associated Press.

On Thursday, Trump a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former president over alleged claims he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels hush money during the 2016 presidential election cycle to keep her quiet about the pair’s alleged affair.

Trump is expected to turn himself in to local law enforcement on Tuesday for his arraignment. According to a rough schedule released by the campaign, the former president will depart his Florida Mar-a-Lago residence mid-day on Monday and take his private plane to New York City.

The plan will then be for Trump to stay the night at Trump Tower, where he will head to the Manhattan courthouse early on Tuesday morning. A law enforcement official said his arraignment would happen around 2:15 pm.

The campaign said Trump would spend the weekend with his family in Palm Beach and be “back at it” on Wednesday following his regular schedule.

During his arraignment, Trump will be fingerprinted but will not be handcuffed.

NYPD has been cautioned to expect civil unrest following the 45th president’s appearance at the courthouse. They were told to wear their uniforms and patrol the city over the weekend.

Trump’s campaign announced they raised about $4 million in the first 24 hours following the groundbreaking news of his indictment. A press release from the campaign pointed out that “25 percent of donations came from first-time donors.”

Most all Republicans have condemned Bragg’s “politically motivated witch hunt” probe against Trump. They claim it is a way for Democrats to interfere with the 2024 election because they know Trump is more significant than the Left, who has millions of long-time supporters.