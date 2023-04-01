Mayorkas Makes Stunning Admission On Border Crisis

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refuses to admit that the southern border is facing a damaging crisis for the U.S.

During an interview on "60 Minutes," Mayorkas was asked if he thought the ongoing issue at the border was a crisis.

In response, the Biden official refused to use the word "crisis," admitting that it would indicate a "withdrawal from our mission."

"I view it as a significant challenge…and a crisis speaks to me of a withdrawal from our mission. We are only putting more force and more energy into it," Mayorkas said about that border, which saw more than 1.7 million migrant encounters in FY 2021 and 2.3 million in FY 2022.

Since President Joe Biden has taken office, over 5 million migrants have entered the country illegally.

When asked why he would not use the word "crisis," Mayorkas said it was because "I have tremendous faith in the people of the Department of Homeland Security."

During congressional testimony on Wednesday, Mayorkas was hammered by Republicans on the current state of the border, which he reluctantly refused to give straight answers to.

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Tx) asked the Biden official, "with a total of 6 million encounters along the southwest border, do you still maintain today that our border is secure?"

Mayorkas dodged the question, giving a lengthy response but never giving a straight "yes or no" answer. Instead, he stood by his tried and true response, saying, "maximizing the resources we have to deliver the most effective results."

Mayorkas' testimony contradicted Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, who used the word "crisis" when describing the situation at the border.

"The migration flow represents challenges and, in some areas, a crisis situation," Ortiz said.

Mayorkas was then asked if he agreed with Ortiz, saying, "I think that we face a very serious challenge in parts of the border."