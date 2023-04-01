Florida Senate Quietly Files Bill Allowing DeSantis To Run For POTUS While Serving As Governor

As the whole country was fixated on former President Trump’s politically motivated indictment by the radical Left, the Florida Senate was busy filing a bill that would allow Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) to run for president while serving as a governor.

Florida currently has a “resign to run law” that would force DeSantis to leave his position as governor to pursue a presidential run. However, with Republicans having control of both chambers of the state legislature, they could repeal the election law allowing the governor to run without resigning.

BREAKING:



Ron DeSantis waited until the media was fully consumed with Trump’s indictment to make a move to repeal Florida’s resign-to-run law, which prevents current public officials from seeking other offices while serving in their current office. pic.twitter.com/kbdlH9lETf — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) March 31, 2023

In the past, DeSantis has brushed aside talks of a possible presidential run. However, as of late, the governor occasionally flirts with reporters on the idea saying, “I have what it takes to be president, and I can beat [President] Biden.”

The move comes as DeSantis, who has yet to announce a bid for the 2024 White House formally, is being widely seen as a top contender for the Republican nomination.

For several months, DeSantis and Trump have gone back and forth in taking the lead in polls. One week Americans are throwing their support for the Florida superstar, while the following, Trump is rising to victory.

DeSantis, who has risen to fame for attacking the liberal Left’s radical agenda, has topped Trump in the polls despite never indicating a run for the Oval Office. However, Trump’s indictment may have bought him the Republican nomination ticket.

According to a Fox News poll, Trump now holds 50 percent support among voters in the GOP primary race, taking the lead by 30 points over DeSantis.

Republican pollster Daron Shaw said voters “view [Trump’s indictment] case as politically motivated, and it reanimates feelings that Trump is still fighting forces they see as corrupt and out of control.”