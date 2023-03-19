Democrats Accuse Trump of 'Inciting Violence,' As All Part of His 'Playbook'

I'm sure if Democrats could, they would throw a parade in the wake of the news that former President Trump is facing potential indictment, making it a bit easier for them to keep the White House in 2024 and to push their radical agenda on Americans.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) denounced Trump's call for his supporters to protest, accusing him of inciting violence.

"The former president's announcement this morning is reckless: doing so to keep himself in the news & to foment unrest among his supporters," Pelosi tweeted. "He cannot hide from his violations of the law, disrespect for our elections, and incitements to violence. Rightfully, our legal system will decide how to hold him accountable."

This comes after Trump took to his Truth Social account to tell his followers he would be arrested next Tuesday.

"PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" Trump wrote.

The irony is that Pelosi insisted that no one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law, despite China funneling money to President Joe Biden and his family and his shady foreign business dealings.

Several other Democrats echoed Pelosi, condemning Trump's post.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif) claimed Trump's "goal" is to incite violence, warning that the U.S. needs to prepare to fight back.

"It was Donald Trump who broadcasted to the world the FBI raided his home to retrieve top secret documents. And it's Donald Trump who has broadcasted to the world that he'll soon be arrested. His goal is acts of violence in his name. And we must be prepared to protect against it," Swalwell tweeted.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) also appeared to reference the former President's potential arrest, calling him a "right-wing extremist" who enjoys lighting the fire to "political violence."

On Saturday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) said he is directing House Committees to immediately open an investigation to determine whether federal funds are being used for "politically motivated prosecutions."

In response, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif) directed his aim at McCarthy, accusing him of adding insult to injury as part of "Trump's playbook."

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif) also slammed McCarthy, saying he takes it easy on Trump.

