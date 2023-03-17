Florida’s GOP Reps Reveal Where They Stand On Trump Vs. DeSantis

Florida Republicans are revealing whose side they stand on regarding the next president, with several refusing to say whether they are team Trump or DeSantis.

According to Politico, many Florida GOP members are expressing confidence the next president will be from their home state. However, they rarely gave a clear answer.

Rep. Neal Dunn said he has “pretty much” decided who he’s advocating for but won’t give up the jig.

“Oh, wow. You really are trying to get me into a situation here,” Dunn said. “I don’t need to make myself a target for a year.”

Rep. Aaron Bean agreed with Dunn, comparing the decision to “Sophie’s choice.”

Another Florida Republican refused to say whether their team, Trump or DeSantis, said, “do you think I want to talk about that? You think I’m crazy?”

“I think I’ll get a call soon,” Rep. Gus Bilirakis said. “We will have a nice discussion,” adding he is considering DeSantis.

Another indicated that the Florida governor is the “ideal candidate” but says the field is open.

However, two Reps were candid about which Republican they want to see in the White House come 2024.

“Who am I supporting, Governor DeSantis or Trump? Trump” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna told Politico. “I love DeSantis. I don’t think anyone will ever be able to compete with him as governor, and I’ll be sad to see if he leaves early. I hope he doesn’t, but I love them both.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz has also been vocal in supporting the former president.

No Florida members have endorsed the governor yet, as one Republican described his outreach as “non-existent.” However, he did receive his first endorsement last week despite not formally announcing a presidential bid.

According to a recent University of North Florida poll, DeSantis is in the lead with 52 percent of support from Florida registered voters, while Trump has 27 percent.