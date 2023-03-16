A Woman's Husband Vanished for Months Until She Looked in the Closet
Why Rand Paul Bolted From a Homeland Security Committee Meeting
More Than Half of Democrats Say Their Lives Will Never Return to Pre-Covid...
Here's What Newly Obtained Bank Records Revealed About the Biden Family
TikTok CEO to Testify Before Congress for the First Time
'That's a Lie': Janet Yellen Faces Grilling Before Senate Finance Committee
The Biden Administration Is Trying to Bail Out Moderna, Too
This Might Be the Most Embarrassing Thing to Happen to a US City
Karine Jean-Pierre Pushes Back on Reporters Over Abortion Lawsuit and Biden’s Stance on...
Liberal Area to Phase Out Natural Gas Furnaces and Water Heaters
Roughly Half of America's 'Unsheltered' Homeless People Reside in One State
Crisis: CBP Chief Reveals Shocking 'Got-Away' Numbers at Border Hearing Boycotted By Democ...
Senate Republicans Unveil Bill to End the Pentagon’s Abortion Travel Policy
Biden: Listen, Pal, My Gay Marriage 'Epiphany' was in the 1960s
Tipsheet

Axios Axes Reporter Who Called DeSantis Press Release 'Propaganda'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 16, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Axios fired one of its reporters after he called a press release from Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla) Education Department "propaganda."

"This reporter is no longer with Axios. Out of respect for our employees, we do not discuss conditions of departure," Axios editor-in-chief Sara Kehaulani Goo told Fox News Digital. 

The press release gave an update on a roundtable that DeSantis hosted on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), critical race theory (CRT), and "the impact that these concepts have had on Florida higher education institutions and the students that attend them."

Axios reporter Ben Montgomery emailed the Florida Department of Education press office, calling the press release "propaganda," which was then made public on social media by the Florida department's director of communications, Alex Lanfranconi.

Deputy press secretary for DeSantis Jeremy Redfern questioned whether the Left-leaning media company was real journalism, saying, "is this journalism?"

Montgomery attempted to make light of his bad news by confirming that he was fired, suggesting that he now had time to make breakfast since he no longer had a job.

"Some personal news: I made crepes this morning for the first time in years. Strawberry compote and whipped cream. They were delicious," Montgomery wrote on Twitter. 

Recommended

'That's a Lie': Janet Yellen Faces Grilling Before Senate Finance Committee Spencer Brown

The Axios reporter said he believed the press release lacked context and wasted his time. 

However, despite being fired, Montgomery claimed he doesn't regret sending the email because his teenage daughters told him they were proud. He also acknowledged that he could have better navigated his opinions, lamenting how he handled them. 

"I regret being so short," he said, adding, "in the style of Axios, I used smart brevity, and it cost me." 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'That's a Lie': Janet Yellen Faces Grilling Before Senate Finance Committee Spencer Brown
Here's What Newly Obtained Bank Records Revealed About the Biden Family Spencer Brown
DeSantis Is Right About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter
Why Rand Paul Bolted From a Homeland Security Committee Meeting Matt Vespa
A Woman's Husband Vanished for Months Until She Looked in the Closet Matt Vespa
The Biden Administration Is Trying to Bail Out Moderna, Too Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'That's a Lie': Janet Yellen Faces Grilling Before Senate Finance Committee Spencer Brown