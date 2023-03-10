New Bill Bans China From Another Valuable American Resource
NYT Reporter Decimates Another 'Walls Are Closing in on Trump' Story
Dr. Fauci Is Probably Not Happy With Congress Right Now
GOP Gov Wasn't Buying NBC News Host's Attack on Fox News
WaPo's Hilarious Op-Ed About Baseball and Ron DeSantis
Here's What the Freedom Caucus Wants to See Before They'll Raise the Debt...
The Second Largest Bank Failure in U.S. History Has Many Worried
Commerce Secretary: The US Does Not Want to 'Decouple from China'
The Balloon Hoaxter Is Outed
New Bill Would Make Punishments More Severe For Violent Rioters
Watch: Team Townhall Blasts Biden's Budget
Mexican President Attacks Republicans, Threatening to Interfere With U.S. Elections
New Poll Shows Americans’ Thoughts on Transgender Athletes Competing Against Women
PA Bill Would Force Parents to Take Vaccine Education Course for Seeking Religious...
Tipsheet

Youngkin Defends Transgender Policies From the Woke Mob

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 10, 2023 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) defended his "model policies" on transgenderism after a transgender student questioned his stance. 

During a CNN town hall, a 17-year-old transgender student named "Nico" asked Youngkin about his policies requiring students to use bathrooms and locker rooms and join sports teams based on their sex at birth, not their gender identity.

"Look at me. I am a transgender man," Nico said. "Do you really think the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?"

In response, Youngkin stressed the need for schools to try "very hard" to accommodate their students, calling for adding extra bathrooms in the buildings. 

"We need gender-neutral bathrooms so people can use the bathroom that they, in fact, are comfortable with," Youngkin said. 

However, the Republican governor said his position on transgender athletes, which blocks transgender students from participating in sports that align with their identity, was not up for conversation.

"I don't think biological boys should be playing sports with biological girls," Youngkin said. "I think that's pretty, that's non-controversial, and something that I think is pretty well understood."

Youngkin has previously defended his viewpoint on his state's policies against transgenderism, stating that parents have the right to be involved in their children's lives, whether in or out of the classroom. 

"Parents have a fundamental right to be engaged in their children's lives. And oh, by the way, children have a right to have parents engaged in their lives. We needed to fix a wrong," Youngkin said during a CNN interview in October. "The previous administration had had a policy that excluded parents and, in fact, particularly didn't require the involvement of parents. And let's be clear — parents have this right, and children don't belong to the state; they belong to families."

Recommended

Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown

The Republican also defended his executive order that blocked Virginia public schools from teaching "inherently divisive concepts, including critical race theory."

"CRT isn't a class that's taught. It's a philosophy that's incorporated in the curriculum," Youngkin said, adding, "the key point is how we teach it. We need to teach it honestly and transparently, but we shouldn't teach it with judgment." 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown
GOP Gov Wasn't Buying NBC News Host's Attack on Fox News Matt Vespa
The Second Largest Bank Failure in U.S. History Has Many Worried Spencer Brown
Mitch McConnell Is Really Getting Much, Much Worse Kurt Schlichter
A Look Into the Trans Activist Couple Arrested for Assaulting a GOP Lawmaker and Police Mia Cathell
There's Been a Strange Twist in the Story of the Four Americans Who Were Kidnapped in Mexico Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's How Elise Stefanik Turned the FBI Director Into a Stammering Mess Spencer Brown