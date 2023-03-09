Newsom Axes $54 Million Walgreens Deal Over Their Compliance With State Restrictions on Abortion Pills

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) is saying, "we're done" with Walgreens for restricting access to abortion pills.

Earlier this week, Newsom said California would no longer do business with Walgreens after the pharmacy announced that it would not distribute mifepristone, an abortion drug used to terminate pregnancies, in 21 Republican-led states.

"California won't be doing business with @walgreens -- or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk. We're done," Newsom tweeted.

We’re serious about not investing in companies that cave to the extremist agenda of the @GOP. https://t.co/r5JX09SsZW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 8, 2023

Newsom threatened Walgreens that it would face dire consequences for its decision to withhold the anti-life medication. However, the liberal governor failed to clarify how he would cut ties with the company.

"We intend to be a certified pharmacy and will distribute Mifepristone only in those jurisdictions where it is legal and operationally feasible," the company said in response to its decision.

Newsom accused the pharmaceutical company of giving in to "right-wing bullies," adding that his office is "reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and the state."

The Democrat declared that California would be "pulling back" a renewal of a $54 million contract with Walgreens that would have taken effect on May 1, 2023. The state's Department of General Services holds an agreement with the retailer "to procure specialty pharmacy prescription drugs" used by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and its correctional health care system.

Democratic California state Attorney General Rob Bonta also claimed that Walgreens is giving in to "political pressure from anti-abortion states," calling the drug a "necessary and lifesaving medication."

However, pro-life Twitter users called out Newsom for campaigning against Walgreens merely for political reasons.

"I can't wait to see how seniors react to their governor trying to shut down their local pharmacy over a political fight," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock said.

I can't wait to see how seniors react to their governor trying to shut down their local pharmacy over a political fight. https://t.co/RFGy1OtKPm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 6, 2023

Townhall columnist Brad Slager wrote, "you should check in with San Francisco and see what a disaster their similar bans on states they disapproved of ended up being for them economically while accomplishing none of the stated intents."

You should check in with San Francisco and see what a disaster their similar bans on states they disapproved of ended up being for them economically while accomplishing none of the stated intents.https://t.co/Kb1ECpWcwB https://t.co/IEYYZQoQF0 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) March 6, 2023

That @GavinNewsom -- he won't stop until he runs every business out of CA," actor Nick Searcy tweeted.