Federal Judge Rules Biden's Border Policies Are 'Unlawful' and a 'Speedbump' For Illegal Migrants'

Florida successfully won a case against the Biden Administration's open border policies.

A federal judge struck down President Joe Biden's use of parole to release illegal migrants into the U.S., arguing that the practice is unlawful, and accused the administration of turning the border into a "meaningless line in the sand."

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed the lawsuit claiming that the border is nothing more than a "speed bump" for immigrants.

"The Court finds in favor of Florida because, as detailed below, the evidence establishes that Defendants have effectively turned the Southwest Border into a meaningless line in the sand and little more than a speed bump for aliens flooding into the country by prioritizing 'alternatives to detention' over actual detention and by releasing more than a million aliens into the country – on 'parole' or pursuant to the exercise of 'prosecutorial discretion' under a wholly inapplicable statute – without even initiating removal proceedings," U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell wrote in his 100-page plus opinion.

The case went to trial in January, lasting only a week. Moody presented bombshell evidence that Biden's decision to dismantle the Trump Administration's immigration laws led to border patrol agents with no choice but to release almost all of the migrants they encountered.

Wetherell concluded that as a result of the Democratic administration's actions, they mind as well could have put a sign up at the border saying, "Come In, We're Open."

"The unprecedented 'surge' of aliens that started arriving at the Southwest Border almost immediately after President Biden took office and that has continued unabated over the past two years was a predictable consequence of these actions," the judge wrote.

Following the ruling, Moody praised Wetherell's decision to side with the American people over Biden's border policies that have caused the country to be in danger.

"Today's ruling affirms what we have known all along, President Biden is responsible for the border crisis, and his unlawful immigration policies make this country less safe. A federal judge is NOW ordering Biden to follow the law, and his administration should immediately begin securing the border to protect the American people," Moody said in a statement.

The southern border saw more than 2.3 million encounters in FY 2022, with over 5 million migrants have entered the country illegally since Biden took office. The administration also ended Trump-era policies such as the Migrant Protection Protocols, which kept migrants in Mexico for their immigration hearings.