Tipsheet

Biden Abruptly Walks Away After Refusing to Answer Questions on Covid Lab Leak

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 04, 2023 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden did what he does best: avoid addressing the public on essential things Americans have the right to know. 

On Friday, Biden dodged reporter's questions regarding Covid-19's origins. 

The president began to walk towards the group of reporters as he exited the White House; as he approached them, a reporter asked Biden if he "will hold China accountable?" 

Biden raised his hands and turned away before boarding the presidential helicopter, Marine One. 

"BREAKING: President Biden @POTUS was going to speak but turned away upon hearing my question on #Covid origin and whether he'll hold #China accountable. @NTDNews @ChinaInFocusNTD @capitolreport," NTD News White House Correspondent Iris Tao tweeted. 

Earlier this week, FBI director Christopher Wray admitted that Covid-19 was more than likely caused by a lab leak in Wuhan, China, a so-called "conspiracy theory" that Democrats booed away. 

Biden previously dodged questions from the press regarding China. On February 16, the 80-year-old president refused to address his family business dealings with the country after a reporter asked, "is your ability to deal with China compromised by your family's business relationships in China, President Biden?"

"Give me a break, man," Biden said, adding, "you can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people with you."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also refused to comment on the Washington Post's shocking report confirming that the Energy Department believes the virus came from a lab leak. 

Many Republicans speculate that Biden is compromised by China, which is why he has never shown interest in determining the pandemic's origins. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN COVID-19

