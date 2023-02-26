Rick Scott Attacks Biden for Refusing to Stand Up to China

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla) attacked President Joe Biden for refusing to stand up to China, letting the country walk all over the U.S.

On Sunday, Scott took aim at Biden for being weak against dictators, claiming the president does nothing but baby China.

"All that Biden does is pacify China," Scott told John Catsimatidis on WABC's Cats Roundtable. "I don't know what it is, but this is a guy who won't stand up to dictators around the world."

Earlier this week, Scott called out the Biden Administration for similar criticisms.

"Communist China has chosen to be our enemy," Scott tweeted. "The CCP wants to destroy our way of life, and @JoeBiden shows nothing but weak appeasement. The American people deserve a leader in Washington who stands up to evil regimes and puts America first."

The U.S.'s relationship with China has been strained since the Biden Administration shot down a Chinese spy balloon hovering over the nation for several days.

In response, China called the United States reaction to the balloon "hysterical" and "absurd."

This isn't the first time Scott has taken shots at Biden's "walk-on-eggshells" relationship with China.

In January, Scott joined Republican Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Ted Budd (R-NC), and J.D. Vance (R-OH) to introduce a plan to stop the U.S.'s free trade status with China, which kills American jobs.

The China Trade Relations Act would put an end to China's normal trade relations status, building on previous warnings from Scott of a losing trade fight with Beijing.

The American people deserve a leader in Washington who stands up to evil regimes and puts America first.https://t.co/gD4LL79xjc — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 24, 2023



