Biden's Propaganda Presidency
Donald Trump Has the Best Day of His Ex-Presidency
GOP Attacks Over Pete Buttigieg's Incompetence Triggers His Aides
Why the Latest Inflation Report Sent Stocks Tumbling
The Joy Behar Comment About East Palestine That Made Her Audience Gasp
Everyone Was Ripping Pete for His Choice of Footwear to a Disaster Zone
First Congressional Hearing at the Border Turns Up the Heat on the Biden...
The Ron DeSantis Communications Team Takes the Press Head-On, Specifically Andrea Mitchell...
'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East...
Revealed: Actual Science Keeps Undercutting Vaccine and Mask Mandates
Florida Teacher Suspended for Using Students As ‘Political Props’
Give the Boot to Mayor Pete and Diversity Hiring
Massachusetts Democrat Faces Calls to Step Down After Suggesting Disabled Children Be Abor...
Fact Check: Team Biden's Bogus Attacks and Misleading Excuses in East Palestine Can't...
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Is Definitely Running Again In 2024, According to Jill

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 24, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

First Lady Jill Biden has signaled that President Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024, despite many calls for him to sit this one out. 

During an interview with the Associated Press, Jill Biden said there is "pretty much" nothing else to do other than find a time and place for his announcement. 

"He says he's not done," Jill Biden said. "He's not finished what he's started. And that's what's important. How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?"

Although Biden has indicated several times he plans to run again, Republicans and Democrats worry that his age and mental well-being will get in the way of him making essential decisions for the country. 

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn) argued that Biden is too old to be in the White House. 

"If he were 15-20 years younger, it would be a no-brainer to nominate him, but considering his age, it's absurd we're not promoting competition but trying to extinguish it," Phillips said in an interview with Politico

He added that a lot of Democrats feel this way but hide the way they think about the matter. 

"The issue is that it is just time for a new generation of leaders to participate," Phillips continued. 

According to The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, just 37 percent of Democrats want Biden to seek another term, down from 52 percent in the weeks leading up to last year's midterm elections.

Recommended

'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East Palestine Leah Barkoukis

Follow-up questions from the poll suggest that Americans believe the 80-year-old's age is the sole reason he shouldn't run again, with many focusing on his repeated gaffes, his constant coughing, and him simply looking like he has no idea where he is. 

Liano Sharon, a Democratic National Committee delegate, told WSJ that "you can see the differences between how he used to be and how he is now," adding that Biden has "lost a step."

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East Palestine Leah Barkoukis
GOP Attacks Over Pete Buttigieg's Incompetence Triggers His Aides Matt Vespa
Someone Should've Told Buttigieg That Wearing a Vest Is Political Suicide Matt Vespa
Why the Latest Inflation Report Sent Stocks Tumbling Spencer Brown
Nikki Haley Offers Moral Instruction to U.S. Ann Coulter
The Joy Behar Comment About East Palestine That Made Her Audience Gasp Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'There's the Lie': Chemical Expert Identifies What Officials Are Wrong About in East Palestine Leah Barkoukis