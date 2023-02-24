Joe Biden Is Definitely Running Again In 2024, According to Jill

First Lady Jill Biden has signaled that President Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024, despite many calls for him to sit this one out.

During an interview with the Associated Press, Jill Biden said there is "pretty much" nothing else to do other than find a time and place for his announcement.

"He says he's not done," Jill Biden said. "He's not finished what he's started. And that's what's important. How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?"

Although Biden has indicated several times he plans to run again, Republicans and Democrats worry that his age and mental well-being will get in the way of him making essential decisions for the country.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn) argued that Biden is too old to be in the White House.

"If he were 15-20 years younger, it would be a no-brainer to nominate him, but considering his age, it's absurd we're not promoting competition but trying to extinguish it," Phillips said in an interview with Politico.

He added that a lot of Democrats feel this way but hide the way they think about the matter.

"The issue is that it is just time for a new generation of leaders to participate," Phillips continued.

According to The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, just 37 percent of Democrats want Biden to seek another term, down from 52 percent in the weeks leading up to last year's midterm elections.

Follow-up questions from the poll suggest that Americans believe the 80-year-old's age is the sole reason he shouldn't run again, with many focusing on his repeated gaffes, his constant coughing, and him simply looking like he has no idea where he is.

Liano Sharon, a Democratic National Committee delegate, told WSJ that "you can see the differences between how he used to be and how he is now," adding that Biden has "lost a step."