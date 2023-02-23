Biden's Got His First Democratic Challenger for 2024

Marianne Williamson, a liberal Democrat, is making a second run for the White House to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024.

On Thursday, Williamson announced her plans to run against Biden in the 2024 Democratic Primaries, should he run for re-election.

"I wouldn't be running for president if I didn't believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time," Williamson said in an exclusive interview with Medill News Service.

Williamson is the first Democrat to challenge Biden in the primaries.

Two weeks ago, the Democrat said she was eyeing a potential presidential run in 2024, paving the way for new blood in the White House.

She previously ran for president in 2020, came up short with fundraising, and failed to qualify for most Democratic presidential debates.

She eventually dropped out of the race in January 2020 after laying off most of her staff.

Williamson advocated for "six pillars for a season of moral repair," including economic justice, during her campaign. In addition, she pushed for unnatural acts such as creating a Department of Children and Youths and a Department of Peace, as well as reparations for the descendants of enslaved African-Аmericans.

Williamson said she plans to spend much of her campaign tour in New Hampshire, where political analysts predict that the state will be where most primary action will occur.

She plans to formally launch her campaign on March 4 at 2 pm in Washington, D.C.