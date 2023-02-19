Biden Will Follow the 'Obama Model' For Re-Election Campaign

President Joe Biden could wait up to a whole year before beginning his re-election campaign should he decide to run for a second term in 2024.

According to a new report, Biden will follow the “Obama model,” in which former President Barack Obama didn’t start campaigning until 13 months after announcing his re-election run.

“Obama went 13 months after the announcement to start campaigning,” NBC News’s Peter Alexander said during an interview on “Meet the Press.” “[Biden] could make an announcement in April and wait until next year to get on the trail.”

In April 2011, Obama announced his re-election campaign but didn’t begin holding events until May 2012.

Despite Biden not officially announcing a second run for the White House, Alexander claimed that the president has checked off “a couple of key boxes” already, such as his physical exam.

According to Biden’s doctor, the 80-year-old is a “healthy, vigorous” person who can serve a second term.

However, concerns from both sides of the political aisle have expressed concerns over his age and mental capabilities.

Voters don’t seem thrilled with the idea of Biden running again in 2024.

According to a FiveThirtyEight poll, 52.2 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the country.

The president has failed on several issues since taking office. His open border policies have caused havoc in the country, with crime, sex, and fentanyl trafficking reaching record numbers.

Additionally, inflation has yet to slow down, with grocery store prices reaching new levels thanks to Biden’s economy.

Americans want fresh leadership in Washington to turn the country around and lead it in the right direction.