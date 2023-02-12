Latest Update on Fetterman's Health Raises a Key Question
Conservatives Need To Stop Embracing Leftists Who Say Something Right
A Woke Defense, Is The Worst Offense
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 152: Gold Medal Winner of Top 10 Favorite...
Where There Is No Transmission the Power Will Perish
U.S. Airstrike Kills 12 al-Shabaab Terrorist Fighters in Somalia
U.S. Shoots Down Fourth Object Flying Over Michigan
U.S. Officials Confirm 'Object' Flying Over Canada Was a Chinese Balloon
Republicans Are Demanding Answers After FBI, DOJ Attempted to Label Catholics as 'Potentia...
'Biden Is Working Hard to Downplay' Chinese Spy Balloon Incident to Keep Relationship...
Ukraine Fatigue: It’s time for a Peace Plan
Qatar's Critical Role in the Middle East
Academics Estimate Average Cost Per American Attending a Super Bowl Party Will Be...
Satanism and the American Left
Tipsheet

FAA Closes Airspace Over Michigan, Gives No Reason

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 12, 2023 3:45 PM
Mark Humphrey

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) abruptly canceled a "national defense airspace" over parts of Lake Michigan, the latest aviation closure amid reports of "objects" being shot down.

According to the FAA, the area was closed to allow the U.S. Military to examine a "potential contact" that was then determined not to be a threat, lifting restrictions. 

"Pilots who do not adhere to the following [procedure] may be intercepted, detained, and interviewed by law enforcement or security personnel," the FAA wrote in an announcement on Sunday. 


On Saturday, part of Montana's airspace was shut down for "national defense purposes," only for it to be reopened a few hours later. The North American Aerospace Defense Command said that the object was only a radar anomaly.

"I am in constant communication with NORCOM (sic), and they have just advised me that they have confidence there IS an object and it WAS NOT an anomaly. I am waiting now to receive visual confirmation. Our nation's security is my priority," Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont) said in a statement. "Those aircraft did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits. NORAD will continue to monitor the situation."

The U.S. has shot down three aircraft over the country in the last week. The first was a Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the coast of South Carolina in early February. The second and third objects have not been confirmed but are also suspected to be Chinese surveillance balloons, which were shot down in Alaska and Canada. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Latest Update on Fetterman's Health Raises a Key Question Matt Vespa
Republicans Are Demanding Answers After FBI, DOJ Attempted to Label Catholics as 'Potential Terrorists' Sarah Arnold
U.S. Shoots Down Fourth Object Flying Over Michigan Sarah Arnold
Grammy Winner Bonnie Raitt—Hypocrite Extraordinaire Humberto Fontova
Conservatives Need To Stop Embracing Leftists Who Say Something Right Derek Hunter
Where There Is No Transmission the Power Will Perish Gil Gutknecht
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Latest Update on Fetterman's Health Raises a Key Question Matt Vespa