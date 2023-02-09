Joe Manchin Rages Against Biden Over His Woke Climate Change Efforts: 'This Is Bulls--t'

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) is reportedly “raising hell” over how President Joe Biden has implemented his woke climate laws, saying that he “totally and absolutely” disagrees with what they’re doing.

According to a report from Politico, Manchin is “livid” with how the Biden Administration is rolling out the Inflation Reduction Act, despite the Democrat expressing support for it months ago.

In a scathing statement, Manchin criticized Democrats who view the bill as a way to implement climate change rather than an “energy securing measure,” calling the party’s efforts “bulls***” and accused them of trying to “starve” Americans “out of energy that we have a tremendous, abundant supply of because of their aspirational thoughts?"

Additionally, Manchin introduced a bill that would discontinue electric vehicle tax credits until Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen implements strict requirements for electric-vehicle battery sourcing, which the Democrat reportedly claims that using the credit to boost U.S.-manufactured rather than overseas-made vehicles is essential to making the law succeed.

“They almost act like they gotta send $7,500 or a person won’t buy a car. Which is crazy, ludicrous thinking for the government,” Manchin said in a statement. “I just totally and absolutely am disagreeing with what they’re doing.”

Politico stated that Manchin has been “raising hell” over talks about the legislation between him and the Biden Administration.

Manchin vowed to expose his party’s efforts and fight back against their progressive agenda.

“I will continue to fight and I’ll do everything I can to make sure the public knows what they’re doing and what it will do to you and your economy and your lifestyle,” he said.

During this week’s Senate Democratic retreat, Manchin handed out a one-page summary explaining how the U.S. is on track to becoming energy independent, torching his colleagues who want to push America away from oil and gas.