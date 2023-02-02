John Kerry Is the Latest Biden Official Facing Investigation
Newsom and CA DA Point Fingers At One Another After a Police Officer Was Killed By a Released Convict

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 02, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/ Aaron Kehoe

A California District Attorney is speaking out against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) after a 24-year-old officer with the Selma Police Department was allegedly gunned down and killed by a released convict. 

In a statement, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said that Newsom has “blood” on his hands for promoting soft-on-crime woke policies. In addition to the California governor, she blamed the young boy’s death on “every legislator in the state of California who supports this over-reaching phenomenon they try to disguise as legitimate criminal justice reform.”

Under the state’s AB 109 law, 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon, an admitted gang member, was released from prison and serving the rest of his sentence on probation after being arrested for charges related to “robbery, weapons, and drugs.”

“The Governor and certain members of the California legislature have created a warped system that allows active and violent criminals to receive arbitrary ‘time credits’ in an effort to reduce the state prison population to reach their goals of closing more prison facilities," Smittcamp said in her statement. “The Governor and his political allies who continue the quest to close state prisons are increasing the incidents of violence to everyone who lives in, or visits, the state of California. No city or county is safe from the wrath of this misguided thinking, and this mismanaged prison system.”

Dixon was originally sentenced to serve five years and four months in prison, however, under California’s woke laws, he was released just five months after being charged. 

In response to Smittcamp’s remarks, Newsom said that she should “blame herself” for the death of the police officer. 

“I’ve been listening to this for years from her. She has prosecutorial discretion. Ask her what she did in terms of prosecuting that case. I’m sick and tired of being lectured by her on public safety. Sick and tired,” Newsom shot back. 

He went on to say that the DA should be “ashamed of herself” and that she should “look in the mirror.” 

On Wednesday, Smittcamp released another statement following Newsom’s comments. 

"Governor Newsom continues to demonstrate his ignorance and lack of understanding of how the criminal justice system works," she said. "His arrogant and defensive response is proof positive that he is attempting to deflect responsibility for his failed policies, but he also proves, once again, his lack of understanding of the sentencing structure and process in which criminal cases are handled in the Superior Courts of the State of California.”

Smittcamp blamed Newsom once again, saying that he is the biggest proponent of the early release of criminals and that his woke policies are a threat to society. 

