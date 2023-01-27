Memphis Police Release Brutal Video Footage

Memphis police released the videos in the fatal traffic stop in which 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died three days after succumbing to his injuries.

The video was split into four separate videos taken from either bodycam footage or surveillance cameras on street poles.

In the first video, police vehicles can be seen surrounding Nichols's car, with an official opening the driver's side door and pulling him out, yelling at him to "Get the f—- out the f—-ing car."

Police officers can then be heard telling the victim to get on the ground. Nichols said over and over "Alright, alright, I'm on the ground" and "You don't need to do that."

The victim can be heard pleading with the officers to stop, in which the cops tell Nichols to turn around “before I break your s—-."

Another officer says "I'll knock your a— the f—- out." Nichols responds with, "You guys are doing a lot right now."

Nichols then breaks free and attempts to run after he was heard saying “I'm just trying to go home.”

An officer deployed his Taser as Nichols was trying to run.

The second video, which is from a pole and has no sound, shows officers surrounding Nichols while he is on the ground, to which it appears the victim is unable to walk while laying on the ground. The cops then drag his body toward the police car.

The end of the footage shows a stretcher next to Nichols and an ambulance arriving.

In the third video, the footage shows officers brutally kicking and pepper spraying Nichols as he is on the ground. One officer says, "Do you want to get sprayed again?"

“Mom!” can be heard from Nichols as the police continue to pepper spray him. The officers try to get Nichols's hands behind his back, telling him, "Give me your f—-ing hands."

Another officer walks up to Nichols, pulls out his baton, and says “watch out.”

“I'm gonna baton the f— out you," the officer said, which was captured on his bodycam footage.

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith are charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, aggravated assault-act in concert, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.



