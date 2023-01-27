White House Won't Rule Out Tapping Strategic Oil Reserve...Again
A Supreme Disappointment
The Showdown Over the RNC Chair Is Over
How A&W Restaurants Had a Little Fun Over M&Ms' Decision to Yank Its...
Memphis Braces for Potential Riots When Police Footage Is Released
O'Keefe Scoops and Shames the Mainstream Media...Again
Uncomfortably, Tyre Nichols Was Killed By Black Police Officers – CNN Declares It...
Don't Put Support for Life on Life Support
The WH Is Getting Good At Keeping Biden From Having to Answer Questions...
Latest Twitter Files Reveal Particularly Damning Revelations on How Russia Narrative Was W...
New Poll Shows Biden’s Approval Rating for 2022
WA Health Department Censored Criticism of Its Woke ‘Transmasculine’ Cervical Cancer Campa...
Will Dave McCormick Have a Better Chance in 2024?
Masterpiece Cakeshop Baker Loses Appeal Over Gender-Transition Cake
Tipsheet

DeSantis Expresses Disappointment Over Ronna McDaniel's RNC Leadership

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 27, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Just a day before Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel won re-election, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) called for new leadership, saying that there needs to be new blood within the RNC. 

“We’ve had 3 substandard election cycles in a row, ‘18, ‘20, and ‘22, and I would say of all of those ‘22 was probably the worst,” DeSantis said during an interview with Charlie Kirk. “Given, the political environment of a very unpopular President Biden, huge majorities of the people think the country’s going in the wrong direction.”

DeSantis praised California attorney and former Trump campaign advisor Harmeet Dhillon’s comments about getting the RNC out of Washington, D.C. 

“I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said about getting the RNC out of D.C. Why would you want to have your headquarters in the most Democrat city in America? It’s more Democrat than San Francisco is,” the Florida governor said, referring to a letter Dhillon sent to RNC members about considering regional offices while still keeping the headquarters in D.C. 

The vote ended a feud within the Republican Party as they decided on the fate of their leadership.

On Friday, McDaniel won the support of 111 committee members who cast their ballots in a secret ballot vote for chair, defeating Dhillon who won the support of just 51 committee members. 

However, several Republicans along with DeSantis expressed their disappointment with the results. 

Kirk told Fox News Digital that he cannot, in good faith, keep giving money to the RNC. 

“It shows that a majority of the members of the RNC have contempt for the people that put them there," Kirk said, adding "I cannot in good faith tell our audience… to keep giving money to the RNC. In fact, I tell them not to.”

Following her defeat, Dhillon said that the committee “will be better for the tough conversations that were desperately needed about how to reform the RNC to win elections and earn the trust of our voters, activists, and donors.”

Tags: REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Police Bodycam Footage of the Pelosi Home Invasion Is Out. Here's What It Shows. Matt Vespa
CA Dems Have Found a New Way to Punish Its Residents Matt Vespa
O'Keefe Scoops and Shames the Mainstream Media...Again Larry O'Connor
Pfizer Director Loses It When Confronted by Project Veritas About Vaccine Statements Leah Barkoukis
A Supreme Disappointment Katie Pavlich
The Showdown Over the RNC Chair Is Over Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Police Bodycam Footage of the Pelosi Home Invasion Is Out. Here's What It Shows. Matt Vespa