Adam Schiff Vows Revenge After McCarthy Kicks Him Off Committee

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 25, 2023 7:00 PM
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif) vowed revenge on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) after he kicked the Democrat off of the House Intelligence Committee. 

"Kevin McCarthy just kicked me and @RepSwalwell off the Intelligence Committee. This is petty, political payback for investigating Donald Trump,” Schiff tweeted. “If he thinks this will stop me, he will soon find out just how wrong he is. I will always defend our democracy.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif) was also removed from the committee by McCarthy, a move in which Democrats believe is “political punishment.”

In a letter, the House Speaker explained his decision to Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, saying that keeping the two on their committees would pose a national security threat to the U.S. 

“The misuse of this panel during the 116th and 117th Congresses severely undermined its primary national security and oversight missions — ultimately leaving our nation less safe,” McCarthy said in his letter. 

Several critics took to Twitter to condemn Schiff and his threatening revenge on McCarthy. 

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway gave insight as to why Schiff was dismissed from his role. 

“Adam Schiff, who for years falsely claimed to have evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, and whose office is known for widespread leaking to support such partisan information operations, has been kicked off the Intel Committee,” Hemingway tweeted. 

X Strategies LLC Senior Digital Strategist Greg Price served no sympathy for the Democrat either. 

"You went on TV for two years and said that you had personally seen evidence of Trump colluding with Russia while being told in closed-door hearings by intel officials that there was no evidence of it,” Price tweeted, adding “you should resign in disgrace." 

The Federalist CEO Sean Davis called Schiff a “lying, leaking clown.” 

Other Twitter users took Schiff's tweet as an opportunity to take aim at him. 


