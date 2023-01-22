Manchin Teases a 2024 Presidential Run, But Won't Say For Which Side

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) teased a possible 2024 presidential run, saying that all bets are on the table.

During an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd asked Manchin “if you run for office in 2024, are you going to run as a Democrat?”

In response, Manchin said that although he has yet to make that decision, the possibility of a run is in full swing. However, he did his best to skirt around having to answer which political party he would run for.

“I haven’t made a decision what I’m going to do in 2024. I got two years ahead of me now to do the best I can for my state and the country,” Manchin said, adding “everything’s on the table,” but running for governor, which the Democrat has already done.

When asked if he would run outside of the Democratic Party, Manchin declined to answer the question head-on, suggesting that leaving the Left is a strong consideration.

“The only thing I can tell you is when I make my decision, what I think is the best I can support and represent the people of West Virginia and also be true to this country and the Constitution,” Manchin continued.

“You know where I’m going. You’re not telling me no,” Todd pressured for an answer once more.

“I’m telling you I’m doing everything I can when I make my decision. I make it based on what’s best that I can do to support my country and my state,” Manchin responded.

Last month, Manchin refused to rule out a possible exit from the Democratic Party following Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-Ariz.) departure.

“I’ll look at all of these things. I’ve always looked at all those things, but I have no intention of doing anything right now,” Manchin said in an interview with CNN “Whether I do something later, I can’t tell you what the future is going to bring.”

In the past, Manchin declared himself as not being a “Washington Democrat,” after threatening to leave his party following disagreements with colleagues over the Biden Administration’s failed Build Back Better plan.

At the time, he said “me being a moderate centrist Democrat, if that causes you a problem, let me know, and I’d switch to be an independent. But I’d still be caucusing with Democrats.”