Republicans Call Out the 'Double Standard' Within the Gov't Regarding the Treatment of Biden Vs. Trump

The Biden Administration took a wild ride this week, and it doesn't look like they're getting off anytime soon.

They can run, but they can't hide the fact that the government treats President Joe Biden very differently from how former President Trump was treated.

A third batch of classified documents was found in Biden’s possession, with some being marked as “top secret,” the highest classification.

Many have compared Biden’s debacle to Trump’s, however, the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence while Biden’s team held onto the documents for several weeks before making the discovery public.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) is highlighting the “hypocrisy” within the federal government.

Speaking with Fox News, McCarthy pointed out the differences between how the Justice Department and the FBI handled Biden’s classified documents computed to Trump’s, saying this only adds to why Americans no longer trust the government.

"What's concerning to me is how justice is applied," McCarthy said. "Why do you raid President Trump? His wasn't just locked, it was padlocked. They knew it was there. They could have come taken it anytime they wanted.”

McCarthy pointed out how many agents and special counsels have been involved with the discovery of the Biden documents compared to Trump.

"This is just hypocrisy," McCarthy said, adding “I'm tired of this Justice Department that ... they utilize it to go after people because they have different political beliefs. That's what's wrong with government.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) condemned the Biden Administration’s “lack of transparency” after another set of confidential papers were found.

“They can say they’re being transparent about that, but it’s anything but,” Jordan said, calling out the administration for hiding the discovery from the public until after the November midterm elections.

Jordan said his goal as chair of the House Judiciary Committee is to erase the double standard within the department.

This comes after the House voted to create a subcommittee within the House Judiciary Committee to investigate the "weaponization" of the Justice Department, which then led to the discovery of the Biden documents.

“2020, they suppress the Hunter Biden story. 2022, they raid [Trump's] home 91 days before an election, but they don't tell us about Joe Biden's classified document issue that they knew about before the [2022 midterm] election,” Jordan said, expressing frustration.

Jordan gave another example of a double standard within the government by comparing how rioters were treated on Jan. 6 versus during the George Floyd protests in 2020.

"These are the things we're going to examine in this select committee and make sure that the truth is out there for the American people,” the Ohio representative said, adding that step one is to “expose it.”