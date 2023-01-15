Federal Court Grants DeSantis a Win Over His 'Stop Woke Act'

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) just keeps winning.

A federal judge in Florida handed DeSantis a win after it ruled that the governor’s administration did not violate a court order regarding the state’s “Stop WOKE Act,” which prohibits colleges from teaching Critical Race Theory and other woke concepts.

“Although this court would not hesitate to compel compliance with its preliminary injunction, this court finds there has been no violation of the injunction at this time," U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker wrote in her decision.

Plaintiffs had argued that DeSantis failed to comply with a preliminary injunction that prevents the enforcement of some parts of the law, citing a memo sent out by Florida’s chief of the Office of Policy and Budget, Chris Spencer, asking universities to provide a list of all staff, programs and campus activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory.

Walker had previously called the law "positively dystopian,” issuing a temporary injunction.

In November, Walker wrote, “our professors are critical to a healthy democracy, and the State of Florida’s decision to choose which viewpoints are worthy of illumination and which must remain in the shadows has implications for us all…if our ‘priests of democracy’ are not allowed to shed light on challenging ideas, then democracy will die in darkness.”

DeSantis’s press secretary, Bryan Griffin, defended the law, arguing that DeSantis is doing his part in ensuring college students are protected from the Left’s progressive push to brainwash them.

“Like so many colleges and universities in America, New College of Florida has been completely captured by a political ideology that puts trendy, truth-relative concepts above learning,” Griffin said, attributing low student enrollment to universities' “skewed focus and impractical course offerings.”

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, parents have been made more aware of what schools are teaching their kids. In 2022, 39 percent of bills targeted higher education compared with 30 percent in 2021.

According to a survey of 20,000 students across 55 colleges, there is a liberal bias within higher education.

50 percent of college students identified as liberal compared to 26 percent who were conservative.