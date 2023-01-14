Biden's Stash of Classified Docs Marked 'Top Secret,' the Highest Classification

The Biden Administration is in deep water after it was revealed that two batches of classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and his D.C. office before the midterms but only made public this week.

According to sources, among those, at least 10 of the documents were marked as “top secret intelligence,” which is the highest of the three levels of classification. In order, it goes from confidential, to secret, and top secret.

A source told CBS News that some of the material found can expose Biden’s shady business relationship with his son and pose “exceptionally grave damage” to national security if it gets leaked.

The White House claims that the confidential papers were “inadvertently misplaced” and that the president is “cooperating fully.”

However, it is unclear why Biden’s attorneys were looking for the classified documents in the first place.

Since the documents were exhumed by Biden’s team, three investigations have been opened by three entities: the House Oversight Committee, House Judiciary Committee, and Justice Department’s special counsel.

The Biden Administration is blaming the National Archives for mishandling the confidential papers when Biden left the White House after serving as Vice President in 2017.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, a third batch of classified documents was found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Special Counsel to President Richard Sauber said that five more documents were found by White House aides on Thursday night. This makes, in total, six classified documents retrieved from his residence.

“Because I have a security clearance, I went to Wilmington Thursday evening to facilitate providing the document the President’s counsel found on Wednesday to the Justice Department," Sauber said, adding "while I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them.”