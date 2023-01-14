CNN Medical Analyst Admits After Two Years There's Been 'Overcounting' of COVID Deaths

Nearly two years after the Covid-19 pandemic, CNN medical analyst and Washington Post columnist Dr. Lena Wen admitted that hospitals were exaggerating the number of deaths they claimed was from Covid.

Titled, "We Are Over-Counting COVID Deaths and Hospitalizations. That’s a Problem,” Wren acknowledged that “90 percent of patients diagnosed with COVID are actually in the hospital for some other illness.”

“Since every hospitalized patient gets tested for covid, many are incidentally positive,” Wren wrote, citing Robin Dretler, an attending physician at Emory Decatur Hospital.

Wren then provided an example.

“A gunshot victim or someone who had a heart attack could test positive for the virus, but the infection has no bearing on why they sought medical care,” she wrote.

Shocker. However, that admission is two years too late.

At the beginning of Wren’s column, she expressed skepticism after the CDC released its latest Covid-19 death stats.

The CDC claimed that the U.S. is experiencing at least 400 deaths from Covid every day. However, Wren questioned whether those deaths were directly from the virus itself or another illness.

“At that rate, there would be nearly 150,000 deaths a year. But are these Americans dying from COVID or with COVID?” She asked.

Wren admitted that hospitals are adding Covid to patients' death certificates, but often the virus plays no role at all in how they died.

Several critics of Wren’s article expressed frustration that after two years, the Left is just now admitting they were wrong about so many things regarding the Coronavirus.

TWO AND A HALF YEARS LATE, as @DrLeanaWen writes:



"the number of deaths attributed to covid is far greater than the actual number of people dying from covid."https://t.co/DRvl3TRM4f — Adrian Norman (@AdrianNormanDC) January 13, 2023

Spring 2021 🇺🇸 had good evidence >40% of child covid admissions were incidental

2021 Denmark announced they'd distinguish with vs from covid hosp

Covid+ deaths in DK in 2022 60-70% incidental

Amazing how long it has taken the US to accept this is a problemhttps://t.co/eg8k3W4JW5 — Tracy Høeg, MD, PhD (@TracyBethHoeg) January 14, 2023

This was obvious from the beginning. Public health officials, hospitals and doctors have been exaggerating the risks of covid every way they can for 3 years. — Daniel Kotzin (@danielkotzin) January 14, 2023

Hospitals were financially incentivized to code admissions for Covid and now we’re shocked they overcounted? — Copse of Trees (@GettysburgMAGA) January 14, 2023



