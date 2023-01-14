Is Biden’s Classified Information Fiasco Impeachable?
Tipsheet

CNN Medical Analyst Admits After Two Years There's Been 'Overcounting' of COVID Deaths

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 14, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Ted Jackson

Nearly two years after the Covid-19 pandemic, CNN medical analyst and Washington Post columnist Dr. Lena Wen admitted that hospitals were exaggerating the number of deaths they claimed was from Covid. 

Titled, "We Are Over-Counting COVID Deaths and Hospitalizations. That’s a Problem,” Wren acknowledged that “90 percent of patients diagnosed with COVID are actually in the hospital for some other illness.”

“Since every hospitalized patient gets tested for covid, many are incidentally positive,” Wren wrote, citing Robin Dretler, an attending physician at Emory Decatur Hospital.

Wren then provided an example.

“A gunshot victim or someone who had a heart attack could test positive for the virus, but the infection has no bearing on why they sought medical care,” she wrote. 

Shocker. However, that admission is two years too late. 

At the beginning of Wren’s column, she expressed skepticism after the CDC released its latest Covid-19 death stats. 

The CDC claimed that the U.S. is experiencing at least 400 deaths from Covid every day. However, Wren questioned whether those deaths were directly from the virus itself or another illness. 

“At that rate, there would be nearly 150,000 deaths a year. But are these Americans dying from COVID or with COVID?” She asked. 

Wren admitted that hospitals are adding Covid to patients' death certificates, but often the virus plays no role at all in how they died. 

Several critics of Wren’s article expressed frustration that after two years, the Left is just now admitting they were wrong about so many things regarding the Coronavirus. 


