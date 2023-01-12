Oh, So That’s What Moderna Forgot to Tell Us About Their COVID Vaccine
DC's New Violence Reduction Plan? Posters Telling Residents Not to Kill People.
The View Peddles Outrageous Conspiracy Theory on Biden Classified Docs
AG Garland Announces Special Counsel to Probe Biden's Classified Document Scandal
White House Reporters Aren't Buying What Biden is Selling on GarageGate
DeSantis Hits Back at WH Over National Guard Deployment
NYT Gets Hunter Story Correct But Says Claims Are Wrong, Plus Gas Stoves...
Chip Roy Proposes Bill To Defund the WHO Amid Concerns Over China’s Involvement
This Gaslighting on Gas Stoves Is Truly the Worst
The NYT Defends Hunter Biden Making Money By Doing No Work
Biden Gets Into Spat With Reporter Over Classified Documents Found Next to His...
Gun Owners in a California City Will Now Need Liability Insurance
Marc Elias Has Found Another Common Sense Photo ID Law to Go After,...
Democrats' Bottomless Abortion Sickness
Tipsheet

McCarthy Believes Joe Biden Knew About the Classified Documents Found At His Home

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 12, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) claims that President Joe Biden knew about the classified documents found at his Delaware home, or he wouldn’t have had attorneys remove things from his office. 

“I think if you call a lawyer to remove something for your office, he must have known ahead of time,” McCarthy said during his first press conference as House Speaker, adding “so, I think he has a lot of answers to the American public. The good thing about that is the American public has a Congress that can get the answers.”

McCarthy said that Congress must investigate the matter given that Biden was so concerned that private documents were also found at former President Trump’s home. 

“Here’s an individual that sat on ‘60 Minutes’ that was so concerned about President Trump’s documents,” McCarthy said, adding “and now we find that this is a vice president keeping it for years out in the open in different locations.”

Despite Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) and the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requesting agencies to conduct a “damage assessment” and briefings from Attorney General Merrick Garland, McCarthy contradicted this notion saying, “I don’t think there needs to be a special prosecutor.” 

McCarthy said that the probe into Biden could be handled by a new committee on the weaponization of the federal government. 

The Select Subcommittee on Weaponization, which passed this week, will be led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) along with nine Republicans and six Democrats. 

“I do not think any American believes justice should not be equal to all," McCarthy said, adding "and we found from this administration what happened before every single election, whatever comes out that they utilize to try to falsify it, they try to have different standards for their own beliefs. That doesn't work in America.”

McCarthy highlighted the difference between documents found at the Biden residence and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. 

“From one standpoint, they knew the documents were there,” McCarthy said. “You look at President Biden. He wasn't president. He was vice president. He held these in different locations right out in the open. He criticized President Trump.” 

McCarthy said that the fact the Biden White House knew about the classified documents before the midterm elections and didn’t make it public is why Americans do not trust the government. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That’s What Moderna Forgot to Tell Us About Their COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa
Guess Who Had Access to Classified Information in Biden's Garage? Katie Pavlich
The Conservatives’ Game of Chicken Pays Off, We Hope Kurt Schlichter
DeSantis Hits Back at WH Over National Guard Deployment Julio Rosas
The NYT Defends Hunter Biden Making Money By Doing No Work Sarah Arnold
The View Peddles Outrageous Conspiracy Theory on Biden Classified Docs Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh, So That’s What Moderna Forgot to Tell Us About Their COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa