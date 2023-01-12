McCarthy Believes Joe Biden Knew About the Classified Documents Found At His Home

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) claims that President Joe Biden knew about the classified documents found at his Delaware home, or he wouldn’t have had attorneys remove things from his office.

“I think if you call a lawyer to remove something for your office, he must have known ahead of time,” McCarthy said during his first press conference as House Speaker, adding “so, I think he has a lot of answers to the American public. The good thing about that is the American public has a Congress that can get the answers.”

McCarthy said that Congress must investigate the matter given that Biden was so concerned that private documents were also found at former President Trump’s home.

“Here’s an individual that sat on ‘60 Minutes’ that was so concerned about President Trump’s documents,” McCarthy said, adding “and now we find that this is a vice president keeping it for years out in the open in different locations.”

Despite Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) and the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requesting agencies to conduct a “damage assessment” and briefings from Attorney General Merrick Garland, McCarthy contradicted this notion saying, “I don’t think there needs to be a special prosecutor.”

McCarthy said that the probe into Biden could be handled by a new committee on the weaponization of the federal government.

The Select Subcommittee on Weaponization, which passed this week, will be led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) along with nine Republicans and six Democrats.

“I do not think any American believes justice should not be equal to all," McCarthy said, adding "and we found from this administration what happened before every single election, whatever comes out that they utilize to try to falsify it, they try to have different standards for their own beliefs. That doesn't work in America.”

McCarthy highlighted the difference between documents found at the Biden residence and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“From one standpoint, they knew the documents were there,” McCarthy said. “You look at President Biden. He wasn't president. He was vice president. He held these in different locations right out in the open. He criticized President Trump.”

McCarthy said that the fact the Biden White House knew about the classified documents before the midterm elections and didn’t make it public is why Americans do not trust the government.