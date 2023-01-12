DeSantis Pokes Fun At Democrat's Gas Stove Ban With Merchandise

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) had a good comeback to Democrats who propose a plan to ban gas stoves.

After the Biden Administration announced this week that it is considering banning gas stoves over emissions being spewed in the household, DeSantis unveiled gas-stove-inspired merchandise.

Hours after DeSantis said “you’re not taking our gas stoves away from us,” during a press conference, the Florida governor poked fun at the Left’s outrageous plans.

For only $25, Americans can get their hands on a “Don’t Tread on Florida” apron featuring a gas stove on the front.

“When we say Don’t Tread on Florida… we mean that, including on your gas stoves!” DeSantis continued to say.

In a tweet, DeSantis’ team said: “show the Left that they're not taking those away from us anytime soon... Secure yours now.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission head Richard Trumka Jr. said that gas stoves are a “hidden hazard.”

Last month, President Joe Biden’s Energy Department announced efforts to phase out natural gas in federal buildings, which will cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

35 percent of U.S. households use natural gas to cook, and in some states such as California and Illinois, 60 percent of people use natural gas. Banning it would affect tens of millions of Americans.

Democrats have been quick to defend the ban, all of which have gas stoves.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said in a tweet that, “ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance,”

First Lady Jill Biden used her gas stove to cook a meal with reality TV star Antoni Porowski back in 2020.

Additionally, Vice President Kamala Harris cooked a meal with actress Mindy Kaling using a gas stove in 2019.