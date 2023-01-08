Race-Hustlers Are The Democrat Party
Joe Biden Will See A 'Sanitized' Version of the Southern Border During First-Ever Visit

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 08, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Biden Administration is being criticized for ordering local and state authorities to clean up the streets and arrest illegal migrants in El Paso, Texas just in time for President Joe Biden’s visit. 

The move seems to be in an attempt to paint a much different picture than what is happening at the southern border.

According to NBC News, El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents and local police officers cleared the streets so that when media outlets arrive for Biden’s first-ever visit, it will look like a crisis isn’t happening at all.

“El Paso being cleaned up as if nothing unusual ever happened there… just in time for Biden's ‘visit to the border,” the National Border Patrol Council tweeted. “We suggest just landing in Des Moines, Iowa, and telling him it's El Paso. He'll never know the difference.”

Conservative commentator Mark Levin tweeted before and after photos showing the difference with the caption: “This is what dictatorships do.” 

El Paso Matters confirmed that just days before Biden is expected to visit, U.S. Border Patrol agents came in and swept the crisis away overnight.

“The sounds of crowds of people talking, crying, laughing and praying around the streets of Downtown El Paso were silenced overnight Wednesday as U.S. Border Patrol agents swept up large crowds of migrants near the Greyhound bus terminal,” El Paso Matters reported. “By Thursday morning, all that remained were sidewalks lined with piles of blankets, clothes, and toys – which were thrown away by city crews who quickly swept and cleaned up the area.”

Additionally, the New York Post reported that six buses filled with at least 200 illegal migrants left El Paso and were headed to Mexico on Saturday night.

Encampments along the Texas streets have been dismantled as well as the number of U.S. Border Patrol agents has been increased as Biden prepares to land in the area on Sunday.

El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser called for a state of emergency last month as thousands of illegal migrants ravaged the border city. 

However, Biden, unfortunately, won't see that version. 

