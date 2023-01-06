Blame Falls on McCarthy and the Rebels
Tipsheet

McCarthy Is Confident He’ll Take Speaker

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 06, 2023 4:16 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) is confident he will be voted in as speaker of the House.

On Friday, McCarthy told reporters that he believes he will be able to convince at least two Republicans to back him. 

When asked how he knows that, McCarthy responded saying “because I count.” 

“When we come back tonight, we’ll have the votes to get this done once and for all,” McCarthy said. “It just reminds me of what my father always told me: it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.” 

There are still six Republicans holding out on votes for McCarthy. The Lowe chamber voted to allow additional hours to continue voting. 

Before the voting recessed on Friday, McCarthy gained 14 of the original 20 members of his party blocking his path to the speakership came over to his side. However, it is unclear which members will flip their vote.  

When the House comes back at 10 p.m., it will be the 14th speaker vote. 

If he does win, McCarthy told House members to prepare for a late-night approval of a rules package after they are sworn into office. 


