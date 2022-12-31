The Most Anti-Climactic Tax Return Reveal of All Time
Police Believe Idaho Murder Suspect Acted Alone

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 31, 2022 4:00 PM
Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP

Police officials believe the suspect who allegedly killed the four Idaho college students acted alone. 

Idaho police chief James Fry speculates that suspect Bryan Kohberger is responsible for the murder of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

“We truly believe we have the individual that committed these crimes,” Fry said, adding that he doesn’t believe the 28 year old had any accomplices. 

The father of Goncalves reportedly sees a connection between his daughter and the suspect. However, he said that he is not ready to yet talk about the how the 21 year old is linked to Kohberger. 

Goncalves promised to be in the court room when the murder suspect is brought back to Idaho. 

“This guy’s gonna have to look me in my eyes multiples times, and I’m going to be looking for the truth. That’s really what I’m going to be looking for,” he said. 

Fry, on the other hand, said that law enforcement is still trying piece together why Kohberger decided to murder the four college students. 

“You know, that's part of that investigation that we're still putting pieces together. We're still gathering information," Fry said, adding “that's why we've still asked people, you know, send us tips on the individual, send us any information you have because that's all going to be part of that picture. Still, it's going to give us even more information."

The grad student was studying criminal justice, to which Fry called “disappointing.”

“That's not what we want in our profession," Fry told Fox News, adding “we hold ourselves to a higher standard, and we hold ourselves to a ethical standard."

Former classmates of the suspect said that he was very interested in how the mind works. 

He was reportedly also a very socially awkward person who was bullied when he was younger. 

Kohberger was arrested Friday at 1:30am by local Pennsylvania police and the FBI. 

